Spring Sips: New Releases from Utah Brewers

Spring has officially sprung! Despite dogged snowstorms interrupting our first glimpse of sunshine, the promise of warmer weather has many Utahns feeling a renewed sense of friskiness. So why not bring that same energy into your sipping routine? To properly usher in the season, many Utah breweries and cideries are dropping fresh batches of lively sips. Between fruit-forward sours and decadent nitros, there’s no shortage of tipple that celebrates spring.

Epic Brewing Company—Peach Cream Ale

The floral flavors of a fresh peach are an unmistakable mark of warm weather. This spring, Epic Brewery is releasing a delightful ale brewed with real peaches.

825 S State Street, SLC

Scion Cider–Inaugural Cider Release

Utah’s only cider-focused bar has been turning heads since opening in 2021, and has teased the release of its own cider for some time. That moment has finally arrived. From the minds of Head Cidermaker Rio Connely and co-owner/orchardists, Jordan Riley comes three small-batch ciders: Vice Verde, St. Olafricot and Wicked Strong. Vice Verde is a dry, tard and bubbly sipper made from Granny Smith Apples, while the Wicked Strong offers robust yet fresh apple flavor brewed with Fuji apples and Kveik yeast. The St. Olafricot is equally crushable, made from Fuji, Honeycrisp and Granny Smith apples as well as apricot puree. Taste all three at their central 9th location, we recommend visiting on a Thursday when they host cider education courses. (Don’t forget to grab a bite from Central 9th before you settle in.)

916 S. Jefferson St., SLC

Grid City Beer Works—Double Dark Chocolate Cherry Truffle Nitro Brown Ale

Grid City’s latest limited release is a mouthful, both literally and figuratively. A special iteration of their famed brown ale, the nitro oatmeal stout is infused with organic cacao nibs, tart cherry juice concentrate and date syrup. The bodacious brew is served with a heart-shaped truffle on the side. Beer garnishes?! It doesn’t get any better.

333 W. 2100 South, SLC

Hopkins Brewery—Dublin Slammer Stout

St. Patrick’s Day might be over, but Irish drinking traditions are forever. Inspired by the quintessential shot of Irish stout, whiskey and cream liqueur is a delightful taste of Ireland. While you’re there, don’t forget to try a pint of their double dry-hopped Blond Ale. Brewed with a blend of Citra and cascade hops, the aromatic beer is kindling for the senses.

1048 E. 2100 South, SLC

Kiitos Brewing—Firkin Wednesdays

Each Wednesday, Kiitos Brewing taps a new firkin-cask brew with unique infusions. Previous batches have included a purple Sahti (Finish farmhouse ale) with glitter, coconut bonbon, watermelon, and black forest cherry cake. What the firk are you waiting for?

608 W. 700 South, SLC

Proper Brewing—Unicorn Fight Dungeon

If the eccentric name and colorful label don’t entice you (unicorns fighting in space? I’m in), the flavor of this refreshing lager will. A fruity mix of cranberry and lime, this light brew is practically begging to be enjoyed on a spring hike.

857 S. Main St., SLC

RoHa Brewing—Dimple Pucker Blood Orange Sour

RoHa brewing has a rotating list of seasonal offerings, as well as small-batch firkins that are tapped throughout the week. This blood orange sour is an ideal partner for manifesting a blooming spring.

30 E. Kensington Ave, SLC

What the Firk?

A Firkin is a specific size of cask equal to one quart of a barrel, or 72 pints. Originating in the Netherlands, the British would use firkins to transport beer to the mainland without refrigeration. Beer from a firkin is unfiltered, unpasteurized and poured without carbon dioxide pressure, making the beer less bubbly and smoother. While they don’t resemble the frothy pours we’re used to out of a tap, craft brewers are using firkins to bring out nuanced and delicate flavors.

You can sip and learn all about firkins at the Spring Firkin Festival hosted by RoHa Brewing on April 1st. Participating breweries include Chappell Brewing, Desert Edge, Epic Brewing, Salt Flats, Squatters, Strap Tank and Wasatch Brewery.

