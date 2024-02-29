Spring Skiing in Utah is Almost Here

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! No, it is. The holiday period can’t hold a candle to this. Rocks are buried by the deep snowpack, the daylight hours are long, and for the most part, the notion of powder panic has evaporated until October when the diehards once again start champing at the bit the moment the mercury starts to dip. It’s like locals’ season 2.0, except the skiing is truly good this time without the ever-present threat of detonating one’s skis and knees on a post-Thanksgiving rock. It’s either late-season powder or some corn-snow-ripping fun in the sun, so keep those skis waxed and don’t lose the bug just yet.

Photo credit Sean Ryan

But wait there’s more. Not only is it prime time on the slopes, but spring brings the best of après and on-mountain festivities. We’ll start at Park City Mountain, where the annual Spring Grüv gets underway for 16 days of après, live music and more. On-hill entertainment in the middle of your ski or snowboard day includes live tunes from DJ Velvet on the Public House Deck at Park City’s Mid-Mountain Lodge—by far the best lodge in Park City—every Saturday, starting March 2.

End each Saturday at Canyons Village, where live music on the main stage is the focal point of a ski beach bash. Highlights include a performance from roots-rock and southern soul maestro Anderson East with special guests Sister Sparrow and the Dirty Birds on March 30. Shows are free for everyone, so even if you didn’t hit the slopes you can still take the Cabriolet in your finest retro-ski regalia to join in the fun.

Music may be the defining element of Spring Grüv, but the annual highlight is the Pond Skim Competition, which this season takes place on April 6. If you have the gumption, sign up for the competition, pack your most creative costume, wax your skis or board for maximum velocity and take on the 100-foot crossing yourself. Those who prefer staying dry or desperately want to maintain their dignity can come to watch from the sidelines to enjoy the successful crossings, the spectacular wipeouts and everything in between.

Photo credit Sean Ryan Photo credit Sean Ryan

Deer Valley perhaps has a reputation for being slightly more buttoned up, but they know how to après luxuriously. The resort is hosting a series of post-ski festivities including Fire and Ice Après-Ski on March 9 and 10 with Moët Hennessy and the High West Whiskey Lounge March 15-17 out of a retrofitted Airstream—both at Silver Lake Lodge—and every Saturday Brews and Tunes Après at Snow Park Lodge with live music and a rotating selection of brewery hosts. Snowboarders are welcome to join the party, even if they’re not allowed on the slopes.

As I said, it’s the most wonderful time of the year, so don’t go chasing sand and sun in the desert. Full event calendars are available on Park City’s and Deer Valley’s websites. parkcitymountain.com, deervalley.com

