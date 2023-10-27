If you’ve been to St. George lately, you know it is increasingly afflicted with a growing stucco sprawl in every direction. But we’ve discovered an oasis in Padre Canyon. Sentierre is a uniquely situated resort and isolated by a moat of protected federal and state lands. A true desert escape found just five hours from the Wasatch Front.

Our vote for the sexiest new resort in St. George goes to Sentierre, an escape uniquely designed by Master Architect Mark Philip to meld with its environment and highlight its unworldly location in Padre Canyon on the edge of Snow Canyon State Park. Just minutes away from the heart of St. George, Sentierre feels far away from the sprawling developments and increasingly madding crowds. The sanctuary boasts 45 individual villas, with private pools and fully appointed kitchens (that can host the resort’s private chef, Edward Wright) strategically scattered across the site to adapt to, rather than disrupt the natural topography. An assortment of moody, minimalist décor is dramatically swathed in rich earth tones to soothe guests while panoramic windows create the illusion of being in, rather than merely observing, the surrounding red rocks. On-site offerings include a communal pool, daily wellness activities, E-bikes and excursions customized by your personal “Path Guide” (see right). “It just washes over you,” says Sentierre’s Marketing Director Joceylyn Anderson. “We want to create a place where you spend time with those that matter most to you and give you a space to strengthen your relationships.” Villas start at $2,000/night.

Guided Luxury

In addition to its unparalleled location, Sentierre offers guests a personal “Path Guide” to help you design a retreat centered on wellness and your relationships. Path Guides will direct you to hikes and rides in neighboring Snow Canyon (or farther afield) and self-care appointments, creating a highly customized itinerary of activity and relaxation you will never forget.

