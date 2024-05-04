Staycations & Vacations: St. Regis Deer Valley

Summer is on its way and there’s no better way to cure cabin fever than planning your calendar of summer travel adventures. We asked our partners in the hospitality business to help us curate a guide to unique and easy ways to get away.

St. Regis Deer Valley Provides an Elevated Utah Experience

At the St. Regis Deer Valley, you get the best that Utah has to offer. “It’s very elevated, literally, as well as an experience,” says Hayes Broadhead, the resort’s Marketing Coordinator.

The 5-star hotel has long held a reputation as one the premier winter destinations in the United States—if not the entire world—but according to Hayes, it isn’t just during the snowy season that the St. Regis Deer Valley shines.

No matter the time of year, there’s always reason to make a trip to Park City a memorable one. “It’s an ideal destination for a vacation or even a staycation because of our diversity here at the resort,” Hayes says.

If adventure is your thing, the resort can get you out on a mountain bike or a hike, or if the weather holds, even on the slopes for some late-season skiing. But that’s not what Hayes means when he talks about a diversity of activities.

You may just want to unwind and relax and for that, the St. Regis Deer Valley is also more than accommodating.

“It can be very peaceful here, there is beauty and nature everywhere you look with plenty of inviting places to immerse yourself in the mountains’ serenity,” says Hayes. “We have great dining, so you can enjoy unparalleled cuisine, unwind, and transcend the ordinary in every way.

St. Regis Deer Valley’s premier dining option, RIME, offers pristinely prepared seafood, sustainably sourced primed cuts and an award-winning drink menu pulled from a 10,000-bottle wine cellar.

But when you’re not enjoying the beautiful surrounding nature or a fantastic dinner from a locally inspired menu at St. Regis Deer Valley, you might consider a trip to the tranquil oasis. The resort features a spa best described as a “singular sanctuary.” Enjoy revitalizing spa treatments and mountain vistas that focus on balancing the body’s energetic pathways and naturally restoring wellbeing and beauty.

So you might already know everything elegant that Utah has to offer, but during a staycation at the St. Regis Deer Valley, you’ll have the most elevated experience available. Even with a global reputation, Utah natives regularly make it a favorite destination.

“We get all kinds of guests, from Salt Lakers to those who reside in Southern Utah and want to swap the red rocks for the mountains for a weekend or so,” Hayes says. “It’s a perfect place for guests to transport to a new atmosphere, and develop meaningful connections to our diverse state.”

2300 Deer Valley Dr., Park City

435-940-5700 • marriott.com/slcx

