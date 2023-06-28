Search
Traeger CEO Jeremy Andrus. Photo credit Adam Finkle.

Best of the Beehive 2023: Startup Businesses in Utah

Christie Porter
Utah is the most entrepreneurial state in the country, as found by a 2020 Seek Capital study. The study looked at factors like the growth of the working-age population, employment rates, business tax climate, cost of living and business survival rates. Utah-bred businesses of note that have grown from cool local startups:

Blue Boutique. Photo courtesy of Blue Boutique.

The outdoor gear and apparel retailer, Backcountry.com, began as a passion project in a Park City garage, offering hard-to-find outdoor gear. Today, it has become a trusted online destination, providing adventurers with a wide range of high-quality products to fuel their outdoor pursuits. 

Blue Boutique started as a small lingerie store in Salt Lake City. Over the years, it evolved into a sophisticated and inclusive shop, offering a diverse range of adult products, while fostering a welcoming and empowering atmosphere for customers to… explore.

Entrepreneur Jeremy Andrus has left an indelible mark on the business world with his ventures. As CEO of Utah-based Skullcandy, he led the audio brand’s expansion into global markets, revolutionizing the headphone industry. He then revitalized Traeger, the iconic wood-fired grill company, propelling it to new heights.

Christie Porter is the managing editor of Salt Lake Magazine. She has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade, writing about everything under the sun, but she really loves writing about nerdy things and the weird stuff. She recently published her first comic book short this year.
