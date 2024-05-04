Staycations & Vacations: Pendry Park City

Summer is on its way and there’s no better way to cure cabin fever than planning your calendar of summer travel adventures. We asked our partners in the hospitality business to help us curate a guide to unique and easy ways to get away.

Pendry Park City Presents a New Twist on the Mountain Lodge

This isn’t your parents’—or your grandparents’—Park City resort. That’s how Chris Lawing, Director of Sales & Marketing at Pendry Park City, describes the contemporary 5-star hotel. “Everything here is much more modern than your typical Park City stay,” Lawing says. “We’ve got a little bit of a younger crowd; this is a new twist on the mountain lodge.”

You won’t find elk antlers and animal pelts on the walls at Pendry, but what you will find is a relaxing spot for fans of adventuring and lounging alike. It’s an all-season resort too; the rooftop Pool House is one of the best in all of Utah.

The Pendry’s rooftop pool is the perfect place to cool off in the summer.

“It’s your summer getaway when it’s 100 degrees down in Salt Lake. You can come up here and it’s at least 10 to 15 degrees cooler,” Lawing says. “Mom and Dad can lounge by the pool, have a drink and the kids can play in the pool. You can be as active or as inactive as you want.”

Not to mention, the rest of the amenities pack quite a punch as well. KITA, a Japanese-inspired steakhouse, is a must for lovers of fresh sushi, steakhouse favorites, and a highly-curated menu of beer, sake, wine and cocktails.

“People who live in Los Angeles will drive an hour and a half to go seven miles and remark ‘That was a great dinner.’ Here, we’re just 35 minutes up the canyon from Salt Lake City for a great dinner,” Lawing says.

To burn off your delicious meal, or just to recenter and reenergize yourself, you can head to Pendry Spa for best-in-class well treatments or to the 24/7 private fitness center for a spin on a Peloton.

Even in the summer months, after the snow has melted, it’s worth the trip. Park City continues to shine with a rich offering of activities like horseback riding, golfing, hiking, expeditions, you name it. The staff at Pendry is happy to set it up with the best guides, gear rental and experience packages at their year-round mountain outfitter, Compass Sports.

“We see ourselves as your quick escape to the mountains,” Lawing says. “If you want to relax or recharge or be out on the mountain and experience everything that Park City has to offer, all that can be done at Pendry.”

2417 W. High Mountain Rd., Park City

435-800-1990

pendry.com

