Staycations & Vacations: Resort Management Group

Summer is in full swing! Have you been anywhere on vacation yet? If you haven’t already, now might be the time to start planning your perfect summer vacation getaway. A great vacation can come in all sizes and shapes and many different locations. Some might prefer to take a trip to the other side of the country, others might prefer to explore a part of Utah that they’ve never seen before —or would like to see differently. Here are three fantastic locations represented by Resort Management Group to consider when planning your perfect summer retreat.

Bungalows Key Largo

When you picture a tropical vacation in the Florida Keys, you might be imagining something very similar to a stay at Bungalows Key Largo. Set right on the water, with many resort amenities directly overlooking the bay, the views at the resort are breathtaking and unforgettable. The resort’s exclusive, intimate feel among guests is also celebrated and enjoyed by many. To some, this is paradise.

Every once in a while, it can be nice to escape Utah’s mountainous terrains and head for a wildly different climate. That’s exactly what adult travelers headed to Bungalows Key Largo can expect. The all-inclusive resort, reserved only for adults, features idyllic luxury resort amenities that are exclusively for registered resort guests. No outside guests are permitted, creating a very private, intimate environment.

The accommodations at Bungalows Key Largo truly must be seen to be believed. Each room is its own stand-alone 900-square-foot bungalow with a spacious outdoor patio that includes a large soaking tub and outdoor shower. If that wasn’t enough, a couples massage in the waterfront tiki hut that overlooks the bay may make you think you’ve truly found paradise.

This summer, the welcoming staff at Bungalows Key Largo are especially excited to celebrate the 4th of July with an amazing firework show and live band performances scheduled for the occasion. However, all year round, the sunset cruise aboard the resort’s luxury catamaran, enjoying views in the Florida Keys is nothing short of spectacular.

Direct flights from Salt Lake City to Miami, followed by a one hour drive to the resort, make it easy to find this tropical adventure.

99010 Overseas Hwy., Key Largo, Fla. | bungalowskeylargo.com, @bungalowskeylargo

Capitol Reef Resort

Located at the doorstep of Capitol Reef National Park, Capitol Reef Resort features many of the glamping accommodations that have taken social media by storm. Whether you choose to spread your nights in a covered wagon or a tepee, you’ll be doing so in style – and with a surprising amount of comfort.

Vacationers from around the world flock to the world-renowned Red Rock region of Utah to visit Capitol Reef National Park. Luckily for Salt Lakers, this member of the state’s Mighty 5 National Parks is no more than a four-hour drive away. Located just a mile away from the National Park, Capitol Reef Resort has a wide array of room types for every type of family and explorer looking for a memorable stay. You might prefer to try something different from a regular hotel room and take advantage of Capitol Reef Resort’s luxury glamping options such as standalone cabins, Conestoga wagons and tepees. Surely, we’ve all seen how much glamping has dominated Instagram lately.

If staying in luxury glamping accommodations isn’t enough to make your social media followers green with envy, participating in one of the unique activities offered by the resort will. Scenic horseback rides and Jeep safari excursions highlight the menu of activity options at Capitol Reef Resort but the staff recommends the llama hikes alongside Wilderness Ridge Trail as the ‘can’t-miss’ adventure.

Capitol Reef Resort currently has some great summer packages and deals available on its website. Future guests are encouraged to reserve early. Between taking in one

of Utah’s most cherished natural landscapes, glamping in a Conestoga wagon and going for a hike with a llama, a stay at Capitol Reef Resort is sure to be one of the most unique vacation choices around.

2600 E. Highway 24 Torrey, UTAH 84775 |capitolreefresort.com | @capitolreefresort

Rustic Inn at Jackson Hole

While the aesthetics at the Rustic Inn at Jackson Hole may make you feel like you’ve entered a long-ago time and place, you actually haven’t gone that far at all. The resort is a five-hour drive from Salt Lake, putting it just far enough out of reach to feel like a real vacation, but close enough that you still feel the comforts of familiar territory. Saddle up, it’s worth the drive.

If the tropics aren’t your thing, you long for a simpler time and you’re feeling particularly Western, the Rustic Inn at Jackson Hole, set right in the heart of the valley might be the trip for you. The five-hour-long drive to the unique boutique resort is long enough to feel like a real vacation but close enough to make it easy for a weekend getaway. However, once you arrive, you may feel as if you traveled through time, back to the days of the Old West.

No matter the season there is always something exciting to do at Rustic Inn. Depending on the time of year you might enjoy a thrilling whitewater rafting experience, a race through the snow on a dog sled, or a horseback ride to channel your inner cowboy, just to name a few. The folks at the resort highly recommend a wildlife tour with Backcountry Safaris to observe the Wyoming wildlife in their natural habitat.

The name, Rustic Inn, may suggest a complete throwback to the Old West, however, modern luxuries such as the spa’s one-of-a-kind eucalyptus steam room and the enormous hot buffet breakfast each morning hardly feel like ‘roughing it.’ The wranglers that gave the area its rich history would likely be jealous of the guests enjoying the Rustic Inn Bar and Bistro’s locally sourced menu and extensive wine offerings from the cellar.

475 N. Cache St., Jackson, WYoming | rusticinnatjh.com, @rusticinnjh

Explore more Utah adventures and travel ideas. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your guide to the best of life in Utah.