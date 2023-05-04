Staycations & Vacations: River Retreat Lodge

Master fishermen and adventure-seekers alike flock to the recently re-imagined River Retreat Lodge in Irwin, Idaho, just a hop and a skip away from Idaho Falls.

Formerly known as the Old Irwin Lodge, Elizabeth Douville and her family purchased the 5-acre property from its previous owners in October 2020. The secluded lodge features six outdoor-themed suites, each with unique vintage displays from canoes to national park signage. The property also features a museum-quality staged lodge where guests can enjoy gourmet breakfast in the Great Room, and a fully landscaped garden, complete with a gazebo and stunning mountain sunset vistas.

After a round of renovations on those six rooms, the lodge had its grand re-opening in July of 2021 and emerged as a reimagined bed and breakfast primed for customized fly fishing and outdoor adventure for all visitors.

“We are locals and outdoor adventurers at heart, so we try to be accomodating. We live on the property so we are only a minute away.” Elizabeth Douville, Innkeeper and Manager

“One of the biggest draws here in Swan Valley is our proximity to that scenic south fork of the Snake River,” says Douville. “Everyone wants to catch that trophy trout, and this area is a favorite of many fishermen.”

With the motto ‘Revel in Adventure, Retreat to Serenity,’ the River Retreat Lodge team acts as your adventure concierge for the duration of your stay at their secluded lodge.

“Our main goal is to help people find adventures, and we will do so without a fee,” Douville says.

Sitting just 30 minutes from Palisades Reservoir and within two hours of Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks, River Retreat Lodge is in the ideal location for outdoor connection.

“We do host events here and work with a lot of local vendors,” Douville says. “We can source just about anything to help people host an unforgettable retreat, and are happy to recommend the area’s top talent to guests who aren’t flying blind as they plan.”

Douville and her team are pros at utilizing their many contacts to create entirely customized outdoor-oriented retreats for all types of guests, from wedding parties to retirement retreats. They can host flyfishing clinics, offer locally catered dinners, recommend bespoke hiking itineraries and even coordinate rentals for days of reservoir dipping through their partners in Alpine, WY. ■

1591 Old Irwin Rd., Irwin, Idaho | 307-248-3864 | riverretreatlodge.com

