Staycations & Vacations: Under Canvas

Immerse yourself in iconic Southern Utah with a one-of-a-kind experience at ULUM Moab, a new, luxury outdoor resort from the minds behind Under Canvas. From the sun-drenched lobby, to the airy patio, to the seemingly endless open spaces surrounding the resort, ULUM Moab reflects nature inside and out. During the day, outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy national park exploration assisted by an Adventure Concierge. Come nightfall, high-end relaxation, al fresco dining and acoustic music awaits.

ULUM Moab offers an elevated outdoor hospitality experience, with safari-inspired suite tents featuring ensuite bathrooms, private patios, and high-end West Elm furnishings; a full-service restaurant with a Southwest-influenced menu and al fresco dining; dipping pools, a yoga deck, and daily complimentary, wellness-focused programming. Steps from the property is Looking Glass Rock, an exceptional natural rock arch and focal point around which the property was designed.

“ULUM reflects the splendor of its natural surroundings with a focus on connection, well-being and approachable adventure for refined travelers looking to bridge quality and comfort with the restorative virtues of nature.”

May Lilley, Chief Marketing Officer of Under Canvas.

“Our mission is to inspire connections to extraordinary people, places and the planet by enhancing access to the outdoors,” says May Lilley, Chief Marketing Officer of Under Canvas. “Immersing guests in the grandeur of Utah’s unique natural landscape while also enjoying high-end amenities including Parachute bed linens and robes, Aesop shower products, a daily yoga flow and even a morning latte.”

ULUM Moab has been thoughtfully designed to illuminate and embrace the landscape it inhabits. Nature lovers can commune in high style with peace of mind thanks to the company’s “Mindful Approach” to sustainability. This commitment to celebrating and protecting the natural environment comes to life through its low-impact development practices and innovative design (which features organic materials such as local stone and polished concrete) and its work with The Nature Conservancy.

For the ultimate adventure, take your Southwest journey a step further with an unforgettable road trip along the breathtaking 1,100-mile Grand Circle. Along the way, in addition to ULUM Moab, you can stay at five uniquely wonderful Under Canvas camps (including Lake Powell and the Grand Canyon) and visit some of the most epic national parks in the country.

ULUM Moab 147 S. Looking Glass Rd., La Sal, Moab, Utah 84503

888-969-4858 | ULUMMoab.com | @ulumresorts​

Explore more Utah adventures and travel ideas. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your guide to the best of life in Utah.