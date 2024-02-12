Search
Tomahawk carving station at STK's new SLC Location. Photo by Megan Bartholomew

STK Opens New Location in Downtown SLC

Famous steakhouse franchise STK recently cut the ribbon on a brand new Utah location, just east of downtown SLC’s Delta Center.

The Atmosphere

STK leaned into Utah culture with its famous ultra-hip club vibe, with this location featuring murals of Arches National Park and other familiar landmarks among the chain’s signature neon lights, abstract architectural details and modern art.

The Menu

The event offered a sneak peek into nearly every section of the STK SLC Menu, beginning with brunch bites and a variety of appetizers showcased on the first floor.

If brunching at STK, expect quality renditions of classic favorites, such as savory steak and eggs, extra-loaded avocado toast with egg, jalapeno and pumpkin seeds, and a chicken and waffles I’d put up against just about anywhere else’s.

STK Utah

This appetizer menu invites diners to think outside the typical steakhouse box, offering tuna tartare tacos and beef carpaccio atop a uniquely seasoned tortilla chip, alongside reimagined favorites, from short rib quesadillas to classic beef sliders. Those looking for classic luxury for special occasions can also find a full raw bar on the menu, ready to satisfy your oyster or ceviche cravings.

STK Utah

Upstairs, a tomahawk carving station made absolutely clear the star of the show: steak itself. Expert butcher chefs cut generous slabs of rare-cooked, off-the-bone ribeye for each guest, then ushered us down the line to garnish with our butter of choice (lobster butter, truffle butter to complement our sides of truffle mashed potatoes, or miso umami butter), melted tableside with a blowtorch.

For non-red-meat carnivores, the carving station also highlighted a lighter-fare dish with the restaurant’s miso-glazed Chilean Sea Bass.

All in all, if you’re after the Vegas nightlife vibes and a diverse steakhouse menu for your next night out with friends, STK is ready to host with a fresh vision for downtown SLC.

