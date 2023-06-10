Search
"Y" Mountain, above BYU, lit up in rainbow colors by Color the Campus, 2021

Student Activism at BYU: An Interactive Timeline

Christie Porter
Christie Porter

This interactive timeline on the history of student activism at BYU is a companion piece to Salt Lake magazine’s story on the perspectives of current students at BYU on the visibility and experiences of marginalized communities at the private, religious university.

The timeline follows not only acts of student activism, but the actions, beliefs and policies that inspired that activism, as well as the fallout or institutional change as a result to protest.

Christie Porter
Christie Porterhttps://christieporter.com/
Christie Porter is the managing editor of Salt Lake Magazine. She has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade, writing about everything under the sun, but she really loves writing about nerdy things and the weird stuff. She recently published her first comic book short this year.
Preview: An Evening with Gov’t Mule at Red Butte Garden

The State of LGBTQ+ Activism at BYU

City Life Christie Porter -
Rainbow demonstrations, civil rights clashes, rallies, walk-outs and viral TikTok accounts—marginalized students at BYU may be more visible than ever before, but can increased...

A Guide to Utah Pride 2023

City Life Salt Lake Magazine -
Utah Pride is back and promises to be bigger than ever! The 200-foot rainbow Pride flag will once again grace the streets of Salt Lake City.

