Crawl the Bars of Sugar House 2.0

The heart of Sugar House is the place we all point to for evidence to complain about the consequences of rapid development colliding with poor planning. And although we will always lament the Sugar House that was (cute consignment stores, corner coffee shops) it is time to, well, get over it. Although the area surrounding the intersection of 1100 East and 2100 South has been in a constant state of construction and flux for years and was thus to be avoided, things are finally simmering down and coalescing into a once-again unified city space. Our barometer here is the recent discovery that, in Sugar House 2.0, Salt Lake has a new spot for a great bar crawl, which requires a critical mass of local watering holes in a walkable/bikeable radius. Some of these spots have been weathering the metamorphosis for years while others are literally new kids on the block. The point is: They are all in close enough range to make for a proper piss-up.

1. Sugar House Pub

The haunt of Westminster College students and the hipper professors on campus, this excellent no-funny-business bar has two bars (one livelier, one quieter), games and plenty of little nooks for intense discussions of German existentialism.

1994 S. 1100 East, SLC

801-413-2857

2. Fiddler’s Elbow

Another traditional Westminster College watering hole attracts more faculty than students and a wider regular crowd who show up to watch whatever big game is happening on the giant TV that dominates the main bar.

1063 E. 2100 South, SLC

801-463-9393

fiddlerselbowslc.com

3. Wasatch Brew Pub

Now that the restaurant side of this venerable brewery is once again locally owned by Salt Lake Brewing Company, we’re hoping for good things on the food menu, which languished under the brief period of corporate ownership that recently unraveled (in a good way). The beer, however, has always been good and remains so.

2110 Highland Drive, SLC

801-783-1127

wasatchbeers.com

4. Hopkins Brewing Company

There’s no such thing as too many breweries or brewpubs, and, if you like craft beer served with a focus on sustainability, “The Hop” could be your new favorite watering hole. The overall vibe is a natural fit for the Sugar House scene with live music multiple nights a week. Oh yeah, don’t forget to draw up your own coaster design while you’re there.

1048 E. 2100 South, SLC

385-528-3275

hopkinsbrewingcompany.com

5. Craft by Proper

Another offering from the prolific people at Proper Brewing, Craft is a beer snob’s dream, serving up local-only beers. You can check their rotating “On Tap” list on their website to see if they’re pouring your favorite, and the glass coolers behind the bar are stocked full of canned and bottled options. In another nice touch—there are multiple floors for plenty of room to move around and, for those too old for standing-room-only, comfortable seating.

1053 E. 2100 South, SLC

385-242-7186

craftbyproper.com

6. Quarters Arcade Bar Sugar House

Now free of state liquor license limbo, the much-anticipated opening of the second Quarters Arcade Bar location has finally arrived. Quarters is known for serving up tasty and punny geek- and gamer-themed craft cocktails that will put you in the mood to trounce your friends at Skee-Ball, pinball or the PvP arcade game of your choice. Loser buys the next round!

1045 E. 2100 South, SLC

quartersslc.com

7. Tap Room

A casual neighborhood bar that’s become the spot for local regulars who just want to lay back and have a drink without much fuss.

2021 S. Windsor St., SLC

801-484-6692

8. Campfire Lounge

Boasting an enclosed patio with fire pits for the colder months, Campfire Lounge is a welcoming stop on a pub crawl during any time of the year. Leashed furry friends are welcome as well, so expect a solid crowd of pet parents, although your pooch likely won’t appreciate the decent selection of beers and ciders or the hearty comfort food, like chicken and waffles and other Campfire favorites, that will help you sober up at the end of the night.

837 E. 2100 South, SLC

801-467-3325

campfirelounge.com

