The sounds of summer are back! After a one-year hiatus, the community concerts Park City is famous for have returned to the mountains for 2021. Park City Mountain just kicked off Summer Concert Series at Canyons Village, and over at Deer Valley the music is flowing at the Grand Valley Bank Community Concert Series. Shows at both resorts are completely free, though you need to RSVP online for the Grand Valley Bank Community Concert Shows because they’re currently only allowing half capacity (3,500 people).

The Canyons Village shows got underway with a well-attended Independence Day celebration last Saturday on July 3. From now until the end of August, a combination of local and national artists will hit the stage on select Thursdays and Saturdays. Park City Mainstays like Wyatt Pike and Aiko—the Grateful Dead tribute band helmed by the organizer up the upcoming Park City Song Summit—will be joined by national touring acts like Hot Buttered Rum.

The venue and Cabriolet Lift will open at 5:00 p.m. and concerts begin at 6:00 p.m. You can bring your own food, but absolutely no outside alcohol is allowed. They’re checking bags like overeager TSA recruits up there, so, ya know, come prepared. The complete schedule of shows at Canyons Village is listed below.

Canyons Village Summer Concert Series Lineup

Free community shows are also underway at Deer Valley. Every other Wednesday throughout the summer, the Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater is hosting a great lineup of music. I recently saw local legends Lash Larue play there with 3,499 of my closest friends, and it was wonderful to see the community come together again.

The Grand Valley Bank Community Concert Series is ran by Mountain Town Music, which organizes over 275 community events per year. Visit the Mountain Town Music website for full details and a list of shows. Attendees can bring their own food and booze to the lawn at Deer Valley, but again, must RSVP online with Mountain Town Music.

