Nine Summer Festivals To Attend in Utah

Time in summer moves slower. We look at the clock less and enjoy warm afternoons that stretch into long, languid nights. And nothing helps keep time in summer as well as the annual lineup of festivals and celebrations. The season runs Spring through Summer, and the variety and regularity of Utah’s festivals mark the passing of the warmer months like clockwork. So as you’re losing track of time, here are nine mainstay summer festivals that will help keep you track of Summer’s pace.

May Festivals

An Intertribal Pow Wow at the Living Traditions Festival.

Image courtesy living traditions.

The Living Traditions Festival—The traditional kick-off to Salt Lake’s summer festival season is filled with dance, food from around the world and a celebration of Utah’s diverse culture. saltlakearts.org

LOVELOUD Festival—Founded in 2017 by Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons and Tyler Glenn of the Neon Trees, LOVELOUD brings communities and families together to celebrate (and love) LGBTQ+ youth and encourage acceptance and community. Also, it’s a killer show. loveloudfest.com

Kilby Block Party—Kilby Court is one of the most celebrated music venues in Salt Lake. The stage at the all-ages club has seen legendary artists pass across its stage. To celebrate that history, its owners started the Kilby Block Party, to bring together the local music scene and internationally renowned performers for one giant concert. Keep an eye on our site and socials for coverage of this year’s festival. kilbyblockparty.com

June Festivals

Crowds fly a Pride Flag during Utah Pride Week (Photo by Jeremy Pugh/Salt Lake magazine)

Utah Pride Festival and Parade—The Utah Pride Festival and Parade is held in downtown Salt Lake in June celebrating Utah’s diversity and gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community. The event is a program of the Utah Pride Center, and includes the state’s second-largest parade, after the Days of ‘47 Parade. utahpridecenter.org

Utah Blues Festival—There’s a long history of celebrating the Blues in Utah. Many legendary blues artists performed at earlier blues-centric festivals from the 1980s into the 2000s. (BB King, Muddy Waters, James Cotton, to namedrop a few.) The Utah Blues Festival was started to revive that tradition and bring national blues acts to the Beehive State once again. utahbluesfest.org

SLC Busker Fest—Busker Fest is a free event held annually in Salt Lake to showcase local and traveling street performers. The festival celebrates the city’s rich Vaudeville history by bringing the living tradition of busking and street theater downtown. It happens in conjunction with SLC’s Open Streets event that closes off a large section of Salt Lake’s Main Street to cars making it a fun and surprising time of year to stroll the city. buskerfestslc.com

Busker Fest runs in June with street performances around Salt Lake City. Image courtesy of Busker Fest.

Brewstillery—Brewstillery is Utah’s all-local beer-and-spirits event that brings together local breweries, local distilleries and thirsty patrons, all in one space. slugmag.com

Utah Arts Festival—The Utah Arts Festival is the largest outdoor multi-disciplinary arts event in Utah with attendance hovering above more than 70,000 each summer. uaf.org

