Process 6 cups of ice, 2 cups at a time, until they are ne, not crunchy. Use the pulse function to do this. Place a scoop of ice cream in each serving dish, top with shaved ice and drizzle with flavored syrup (Simmer 1 pound of pitted peeled plums with 1⁄2 cup sugar and 1 tablespoon lemon juice until sugar has dissolved; cook further about 20 minutes. Strain and chill until ready to use.) or sweetened condensed milk. Sprinkle with coconut flakes.

Milkshake

What it is:

To be clear, there are two kinds of milkshakes—the soft-serve one served at fast food restaurants that is so thick you can’t suck it through a straw and the one made with scooped ice cream and milk. We call these “real” milkshakes, but we like both.

Who does it best:

Iceberg Drive Inn opened in 1960 and at first served “real” milkshakes, developing a reputation for innovative flavors. But customers requested a thicker shake, and owner Lamar Scrensen Developed the Famous Thick Shake, so thick it stands inches above the rim of the cup. A raspberry shake from Iceberg is a definitive Utah treat. Tonyburgers serves the best “real” milkshake in town. Made with scoops of ice cream blended with milk and flavoring, you can suck it up through a straw and drive a car at the same time!

How to do it yourself:

To make a thick shake like the ones at Iceberg Drive Inn, you really need special equipment. But to make a real milk shake, just bring out the blender. Let your ice cream soften a bit before using. Place 4 scoops in a blender with 1/4 cup of whole milk and a few drops of vanilla. Blend, stopping occasionally to scrape down the sides, until it’s as thick as you like it. It’s pretty to top it with whipped cream and a cherry, but thats up to you!

Frozen Coffee

What it is: