Search
HomeArts & CultureSundance
Film still from Radical
Eugenio Derbez appears in a still from Radical by Chris Zalla, an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Mateo Londono

Sundance 2023 Film Review: Radical

Jaime Winston
Jaime Winston

In Radical, Eugenio Derbez (CODA, The Valet) goes to the head of the class as Sergio Juarez, the new sixth-grade teacher at José Urbina López Elementary in Matamoros, Mexico, one of the worst-performing, and ridiculously underfunded, schools in the country. Directed by Christopher Zalla (Sangre de Mi Sangre), Radical follows a true story that was covered in an article by Wired reporter Joshua Davis about the teacher and his students.

It was the 2023 Sundance Film Festival opening night feature.

One of the students we meet in the film lives near a landfill, which she searches daily for items to sell to help her and her father survive; one is continually pressured to leave school to join a gang; and one is charged with being the primary caregiver for her younger siblings. Juarez sees potential in all of them and employs an unorthodox method to bring it out, which, seemingly, won’t help the school achieve its goal of increasing its low assessment scores: teaching the kids to be freethinkers and allowing them to dictate their own lesson plans.

Derbez’s comedic chops come in handy as we’re treated to lighthearted, corny class scenes, including a humorous lesson on mass, volume and density and another on division, which are quickly juxtaposed by reminders of how seemingly inescapable the children’s living situations are, despite their hopes and dreams for the future. Amid all this, Radical also makes a striking commentary on corruption in the school system.

While glorifying teaching, above all, the film also shines a light on the bright minds in the class, and, despite the bleak situation, shows that hope can be found in unlikely places.

If you don’t see Radical at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, you’ll surely have more opportunities.

Radical screens again on Jan. 23 at the Broadway Centre Cinemas in SLC, Jan. 24 and 25 at the Library Center Theatre in Park City, Jan. 28 at the Holiday Village Cinemas in Park City, and Jan. 29 at the Rose Wagner Center in SLC. Visit the Sundance Film Fest website for more info.

Find all our Sundance coverage from this year and year’s past. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your guide to the best of life in Utah.

Jaime Winston
Jaime Winstonhttp://www.saltlakemagazine.com
Jaime is a contributing writer for Salt Lake magazine. Formerly, he served as our editorial intern, then as our assistant web editor, and, finally, as our web editor. Now, he works full time at Weber State University, where he talks to ducks and people think he's crazy. While he covers many different topics, he is especially interested in nerdy entertainment, from artist alley at FanX to Sundance's Midnight screenings.
Previous article
Sundance 2023 Review: ‘Animalia’

Similar Articles

Sundance 2023 Review: ‘Animalia’

Arts & Culture Michael Mejia -
Many layers of menace emerge rather quickly in Sofia Alaoui’s feature debut from Morocco, Animalia. The film opens with a Kubriackian walkthrough of the...

Sundance 2023 Review: ‘AUM: The Cult at the End of the World’

Arts & Culture Michael Mejia -
1995 was tough on Japan. Already in the midst of a “lost decade” of economic stagnation, that January the country experienced a devastating earthquake,...

Most Popular

Follow us on Instagram @slmag

© 2022 Copyright JES Publishing | Website by Webaholics
MORE STORIES
Sundance Animalia
Arts & Culture

Sundance 2023 Review: ‘Animalia’

Michael Mejia - 0