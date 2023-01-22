Search
Bella Thorne - Midnight Sun

2023 #STUARTSELFIES DAY Two

For years one of our favorite “Friends of the Magazine” (FOM), Stuart Graves, has shared his adventures running around Main Street in Park City searching for celebrities during the Sundance Film Festival and asking them to take, as he says, “an old-school selfie” with his ancient point-and-shoot camera. We call them #stuartselfies. Now in 2023, the Sundance Film Festival has returned. It’s been three years since Stuart has been able to share his antics and portfolio of photos of his face alongside many famous faces. When Sundance called the code in 2022 (at the last minute) and cancelled the in-person festival he announced that he was formally retired from celebrity hunting (although he’s always looking wherever he travels). But like Tom Brady, Stuart just couldn’t stay on the bench and he will be back on Main Street. So here’s his managerie of stars on Main Street Park City from Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. All photos by Stuart Graves (the smiley guy). See his greatest hits from before the COVID-gap here.

Timothy Simmons – Veep
Stephen Dorff – Blade
George Stephanopoulos – Good Morning America
Ben Wishaw – Paddington
Boots Riley – Sorry To Bother You
Brooke Shields – Blue Lagoon
Emilia Jones- Brimstone
Bella Thorne – Midnight Sun
Anne Hathaway – The Devil Wears Prada
Alexander Skarsgard – The Northman
Alden Ehrenreich – Solo: A Star Wars Story
Adam Lambert – Queen

Follow the links to see Stuart’s Day One Sundance 2023 #stuartselfies and take a look at his greatest hits from the Sundance Film Festival.

Find all our Sundance coverage from this year and year’s past. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your guide to the best of life in Utah.

