Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Seinfeld

2023 #STUARTSELFIES DAY THREE

For years, one of our favorite “Friends of the Magazine” (FOM), Stuart Graves, has shared his adventures running around Main Street in Park City searching for celebrities during the Sundance Film Festival and asking them to take, as he says, “an old-school selfie” with his ancient point-and-shoot camera. We call them #stuartselfies. Now in 2023, the Sundance Film Festival has returned. It’s been three years since Stuart has been able to share his antics and portfolio of photos of his face alongside many famous faces. When Sundance called the code in 2022 (at the last minute) and cancelled the in-person festival he announced that he was formally retired from celebrity hunting (although he’s always looking wherever he travels). But like Tom Brady, Stuart just couldn’t stay on the bench and he will be back on Main Street. So here’s his managerie of stars on Main Street Park City from Saturday, Jan. 22, 2023. All photos by Stuart Graves (the smiley guy). See his greatest hits from before the COVID-gap here. Click the links for Day One, Day Two and (an increasingly less-valid) Greatest Hits.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Seinfeld
Sundance 2023- Joseph Gordon-Levitt - The Dark Knight Rises
Joseph Gordon-Levitt – The Dark Knight Rises
Sundance 2023 - John Magaro - Orange is The New Black
John Magaro – Orange is The New Black
Sundance 2023 - Jack Reynor - Sing Street
Sundance 2023 – Jack Reynor – Sing Street
Sundance 2023 - Tobias Menzies - The Crown
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Sundance 2023 - Louis Pullman - Top Gun- Maverick
Louis Pullman – Top Gun- Maverick

