Sundance 2024 film review: The Looming

The Looming examines ageism and mental health in a short, chilling horror tale.

The film is part of the Sundance Film Festival’s 2024 Midnight Short Film Program and directed by Masha Ko, who is also known for previous short films Bona to Vada and (W)hole.

Seventy-year-old Chester lives alone. One night, he hears noises. An investigation around the house takes place, and we get the sense something is, well, looming. Then more ferocious noises soon take their place, and it seems clear to Chester, and viewers, that something is after him. He isn’t taken seriously by others, and it’s unclear if Chester’s daughter, Melody, will be any help.

At least Chester has Luna, The Looming’s version of Amazon’s Alexa, by his side, validating his experiences and adding an element reminiscent of Black Mirror.

As someone who experienced memory loss due to an accident, I can think of few things scarier than dementia, losing one’s past and identity. In 15 minutes, Masha Ko has viewers questioning whether that is happening to Chester, or if it’s all real. Either way, it’s scary stuff.

Joseph Lopez, who plays Chester, does an excellent job making us fear for this hermit we get the sense is starved for human contact. His creepy home is complemented by even creepier practical effects, specifically when it comes to the monster played by a contortionist.

The Looming screens on Jan. 22, at 10 p.m. at The Ray, Park City. It will be online Jan. 25–28.

Ko’s explanation of the film offers further depth:

“My grandfather passed and I didn’t get to say goodbye,” she said in a filmmaker statement. “So, I made this film as a call for us to see—really see—the elderly among us. It’s a story that shines a light on the often ignored realities of our elders, who are too frequently relegated to the margins of our narratives, and our lives. I hope that in the reflection of Chester’s story, the viewers are reminded of their own families. Ultimately, The Looming is a call to action, a reminder to view our elders with empathy and inclusivity.

“The stark reality of my grandfather’s death influenced my genre approach: to present a narrative where reality itself is more chilling than any fictional monster.”

As a filmmaker, Ko wants to explore stories that are often overlooked. We will discuss The Looming and what Ko has planned for the future in an upcoming Q&A post.

