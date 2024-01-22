Sundance 2024: Q&A with Masha Ko, director of The Looming

Monsters, ghosts and demons don’t compare to the horror of losing your identity and the social isolation that comes with old age, and Masha Ko is banking on it.

Ko directed Sundance 2024 short The Looming, a 15-minute horror film about an elderly man named Chester who begins hearing noises in his home, at least what he thinks are noises.

While the film’s “creature” was impressive, the scarier part is questioning whether or not you’re watching Chester’s cognitive decline.

As Ko, whom Deadline reports recently began working with Range Media Partners, prepared for her trip to Park City, she paused to answer our questions about the film and her career.

For those unfamiliar, can you share a bit of your background?

“Yeah, sure. I actually made another short film, which was one of my first serious short films; I’ve made other shorts before, but they were more like art experiments. It’s called Bona to Vada, and we shot it underwater. So, that one was certainly a challenge, and it was still in this experimental genre. So, I would say that The Looming is my first narrative short, and first horror short as well.

“I’m also an artist, so I make installation work, and I typically insert bodies inside of the installations. One of the last ones we did, I put my art partner inside of wax. I made this live wax statue basically. I always like to work with different materials when I make artwork, and I think that applies to film as well. I like to always embrace new forms, as well as technology, and to see how much we can push, how much we can innovate.”

One place we certainly saw your innovative work is in The Looming’s creature. Can you tell me a little about how you developed that?

“Actually, the face of the creature is a mold which was taken from our actor’s face. I know in the film you don’t closely see the creature’s face, but it was a very fun process. We had to take a mold of his whole face and then make a mask out of it from silicone. It’s all practical by the way, even the creature’s movements in the film; we have effects, but not on the creature. That’s really important to me. I think that really grounds the film. I’m definitely a very big fan of all the practical things in order to achieve the monster effect and the horror.”

It felt real. It felt like ‘Oh my God!” when I saw that creature.

“I’m so glad. Even the movements [are practical]. There are certain times where you feel like the creature is moving so fast, and you’re like ‘They might have sped that shot up or something.’ That is all real. This person was moving that fast. It’s just an incredible contortionist we got to work with for it.”

I read that the inspiration for the film came from losing your grandfather. Can you tell me how that translated into the film?

“I lost my grandfather, and, because it was during Covid, despite being very loved by his whole family, he ended up passing alone because he had Covid at the same time. His mental state was also rapidly declining, and it all just collided into this unfortunate situation.

“He only spent 10 days alone, and his passing was very unexpected, because, other than a few things, he was actually doing fine. So, it was really Covid that did it. That made me contemplate about bigger issues in our society… My grandfather was alone for 10 days, and we were not allowed to get to him, but there are elderly out there who are alone for years, or are abandoned in old peoples’ homes. And I think that is truly horrific. I made this film to kind of call out the real monsters in life.

“That’s why I wanted to combine horror with drama in order to make the case that the bigger monsters are the real things in life… I wanted to make the case that it’s almost better to have a ghost or a monster that’s with you than to be entirely alone, and that’s what I wanted to show through the film.”

Do you see people connecting with that message when shown the film?

“Some people have told me that they could relate to the ending, and, as long as people could relate to this last dramatic beat at the end, then I’ve done everything I could. Then it’s up to them to take what they take out of it. But a few people told me that this made them think about their families, not just about their parents or grandparents or the elderly in their life, it made them think about their sister, their brother, or their daughter. I think that is the kind of film I want to make, that expands outside of the subject matter that I’m exploring and makes a case about general things like family, love, abandonment.”

Joseph Lopez as “Chester” in Masha Ko’s The Looming; courtesy of Andrey Nikolaev

I’ve actually experienced memory loss, so dementia, Alzheimer’s or memory loss during old age seem like the scariest things to me.

“Yeah, to me as well. I think there’s nothing scarier than psychological horror, because that could happen to anyone, right? I don’t know what’s scarier than losing yourself. And what is identity? I think so much of identity, of who we think we are, depends on our memories. So, if you lose those, who are you at the end. It’s so scary. So, I guess I’m just trying to poke at these questions, just to start conversations. I think that’s the most important thing for me, to start conversations around these topics rather than say something very concrete, because there are different opinions out there, and I hope to be respectful of different sides.”

Can you tell me how you decided on the title?

“I wanted to kind of poke at this bigger picture of what it means to age and what it means to start forgetting things and losing yourself, your memories.

“So, in a way, aging is inescapable for most of us — for most of us who are fortunate enough to get old in this life. So, to me, it just feels like something that looms, something that is so close and it’s coming at all of us. But when we get there, and we look back, it feels like life was just a flash. So, through the title, I wanted to talk about this phenomena of how this is something that’s slowly creeping up on us all — this aging process and isolation that comes with it. Even if you are not abandoned at old age and you have wonderful family or community, I still think that there’s loneliness and isolation that comes with aging in general, even in a small form.”

When I first read about the film, I thought maybe the title was about the creature looming over Chester, but it’s really about him and what’s looming for all of us. I like that a lot.

“Yeah, exactly. That’s what I wanted I wanted to talk about.”

Jospeh Lopez (Chester) does such an amazing job. Can you tell me a little about working with him and what that was like?

“He is a remarkable actor. I met him years before because I was casting for a while. I cast him in a music video as one of the extras, and then I noticed him and I right away thought there was something so special about him. I actually started writing the script while having him in mind, and, like a year and a half later — because it took me a while to write a script and I wasn’t fully just focusing on the script alone — when I was going to cast, I kind of knew that it was going to be him. Thankfully, it all ended up working out really well. We had rehearsals, and it was amazing to see how he developed the character. He’s extremely talented, but, of course, talent isn’t enough. Hard work is very important, and he was able to do that and more. So, it was a total pleasure to work with him.”

It feels like there’s more to tell. There’s more I want to know about this world. Do you have any plans to do anything more with The Looming?

“Yes, to expand the world. I’m writing a feature version of it that I’m very excited about. It would lean heavier into the psychological horror, and we would create a mythology of the monster.

“It wouldn’t just be, you know, this random thing. It would actually be someone he forgot, so exploring that deeper is, of course, very exciting.”

The Looming screens on Monday, Jan. 22, at 10 p.m. at The Ray Theatre. Masha Ko will be in town. The film will be available online Jan. 25–28. Read our review here.

Find all our Sundance coverage from this year and years past. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your guide to the best of life in Utah.