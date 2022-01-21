StuartSelfies from Sundance Past

For years one of our favorite “Friends of the Magazine” (FOM), Stuart Graves has shared his adventures running around Main Street in Park City searching for celebrities during the Sundance Film Festival and asking them to take, as he says, “an old-school selfie” with his ancient point-and-shoot camera. We call them #stuartselfies. Now in 2022, the Sundance Film Festival has once again gone virtual. And now it’s been two years since Stuart has been able to share his antics and portfolio of photos of his face alongside famous faces. He suspects that he might be formally retired from celebrity hunting (although he’s always looking wherever he travels) so we asked him to share some of his greatest #stuartselfie hits (and the stories behind them) from over the years.
