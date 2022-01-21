StuartSelfies from Sundance Past

For years one of our favorite “Friends of the Magazine” (FOM), Stuart Graves has shared his adventures running around Main Street in Park City searching for celebrities during the Sundance Film Festival and asking them to take, as he says, “an old-school selfie” with his ancient point-and-shoot camera. We call them #stuartselfies. Now in 2022, the Sundance Film Festival has once again gone virtual. And now it’s been two years since Stuart has been able to share his antics and portfolio of photos of his face alongside famous faces. He suspects that he might be formally retired from celebrity hunting (although he’s always looking wherever he travels) so we asked him to share some of his greatest #stuartselfie hits (and the stories behind them) from over the years.

“I had my best Sundance Film Festival moment ever this morning. Right after getting this 2nd selfie with Anne Hathaway, I thanked her for all she has done for our community. (LGBTQ). She turned, looked right at me and blew me a kiss. I have to admit, I got emotional.

I said something after taking the 1st photo saying I didn’t think I got it. She stopped and said let’s take another one. :)”

“Kathryn Hahn is another who I’ve met several times and has interacted with me on social media. (Once when she was getting wired up for Access Hollywood, she asked me ‘how do my boobs look’?”)

“Molly Shannon is my favorite. She has interacted with me on social media and actually knows my name…. swoon. She is the nicest celeb I’ve met and is generous with her time, not just with me, but with everyone up there.” Photo by Rich Kane/Salt Lake Tribune

“Elijah Wood was the 1st major star I met at Sundance, and that sort of sealed the deal with the celeb photo craze for me. I’m a huge fan of Lord Of The Rings, and have since met him several times.”

“Oscar-winner! Holly Hunter”

“Another Oscar winner: Hillary Swank!”

“Big stars that I was thrilled to meet. Jack Black, Kevin Bacon, Ron Howard – a Hollywood icon! Jack Black – that hat!”

“One of my favorites – Toni Collette”

“Big stars that I was thrilled to meet. Ron Howard – a Hollywood icon!”

“Because I mean, please, it’s Jason Momoa. The actress in the photo with Jason is Julianne Nicholson.”

“Gina Barberi from Radio From Hell had heard Idris Elba was going to be there that year and said please try and get a photo with him. He was in town for just one day, and I lucked out.”