Super Bowl Celebrations in Salt Lake City

Looking for a place to celebrate the big game? Here is a compiled list of different Super Bowl watch parties and sports bars that are airing the game on their screens.

Watch Parties

Brewvies

677 S 200 W, Salt Lake City

Brewvies is airing the Super Bowl on the BIG screen! There will be $2 off large pizzas and $5 32 oz. steins of Bud Light. Admission is free and there are no reservations required. Seating is first come, first served. Doors open at 4 p.m. This is a 21+ establishment.

Brian Head Resort

329 South Highway 143, Brian Head

Photo Courtesy of Brian Head Resort

Head over to Brian Head Resort, hit the slopes during the day, then settle in at Last Chair Grill & Brews to watch the game! They are offering an appetizer buffet, 21 different beers on tap and raffle prizes throughout the night. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids. 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Brickyard Bar

3000 S Highland Dr, Millcreek

With over 30 HD TVs in this spacious bar, you will always have a great view of the game. Brickyard Bar will be raffling off prizes during the game, including coolers and other small prizes. Hit this bar for a high-energy party and a lot of fun! This is a 21+ establishment.

Photo Courtesy of Flanker

Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club

6 N Rio Grande St, Suite 35, Salt Lake City

Flanker at the Gateway is an expansive sports bar with multiple bar and seating areas. With more than 60 TVs and a couple of projection screens, there will always be a way for you to see the game. Flankers has set aside a menu for the big game, including nachos, wings, sliders and more. This is a 21+ establishment.

Montage Deer Valley

9100 Marsac Avenue, Park City

Photo Courtesy of Montage Deer Valley

Montage Deer Valley is excited to celebrate this year’s Super Bowl by offering an amazing buffet, including all the classic favorites (wings, hot dogs, burgers, chips, guacamole, and more). Cheer on your team in a thrilling atmosphere with friends and other football fans! The party is from 3:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Sky SLC

155 W Pierpont Ave, Salt Lake City

If you are looking for a lively venue to watch the game, Sky SLC is the place to be. Sky SLC is featuring sounds by Bangarang and DJ Teo and an after-party hosted by OHGEESY. This event is free with an RSVP! Doors open at 3 p.m. This is a 21+ establishment.

Tailgate Tavern

3550 S State St, South Salt Lake

For a classic grill and chill, join Tailgate Tavern for their Super Bowl watch party: “We are bringing the meat, you bring the sides!” It’s just $10 for all-you-can-eat burgers and hotdogs. Just bring your favorite sides. The event starts at 1 p.m. This is a 21+ establishment.

Sports Bars

Big Willies Sports Bar & Grill

1717 S Main St, Salt Lake City,

Not Willies, BIG Willies. With an outdoor heated patio with televisions and a decent food menu, Big Willies is a solid bet, especially on the service side. The crew on the floor and behind the bar are fast, friendly and attentive and, most importantly, they know it’s game day.

Dick ’n’ Dixies

479 E 300 S, Salt Lake City

The least sports bar of all our picks Dick ’n’ Dixies is at its core just a good all-around bar. However, on Game Day they come to play. DnDs has a good setup for watching sports. It is however a more stand-around-and-watch spot, with fewer tables and bar space. But the smaller space creates more energy, especially for a big game day. There’s no table service but the bar crew is fast and friendly. On the food side, DnDs is connected to Yoko Ramen next door via a walk-up window. Yoko’s menu isn’t the traditional burgers and wings (although they do have wings) bar food, which helps DnDs stand out.

The Green Pig

31 E 400 S, Salt Lake City

The Green Pig is by our account the best all-around sports bar in Salt Lake. It’s solid on offense and defense with a strong passing game centered around a crew of veteran servers who know you will order lots of food and drink and tip handsomely. They have many screens with good lines of sight.

Legends Pub & Grill

677 S 200 W, Salt Lake City | 10631 South Holiday Park Drive, Sandy

Legends is unique among Salt Lake Sports bars mainly because it has a vaguely defined 21-and-over bar area (the actual bar) but the rest of the space is licensed as a restaurant, meaning kids can join. There is a good field of screens, tables are spread out and there is a large back room that has a large projection screen. Also ample parking.

Hogle Zoo’s Lion Predicts the 2024 Super Bowl Winner

Photo Courtesy of the Hogle Zoo

As a bonus fun fact, our very own Hogle Zoo has its 12-year-old African lion predict who will win the Super Bowl each year. They set up two goalposts, with each team represented. The goalposts are set equally apart, with equal amounts of treats for Vulcan (yes, his name is Vulcan) to eat. He has made his guess: the Kansas City Chiefs! The Hogle Zoo says it was a close call, and you can watch the footage of Vulcan on our Instagram reels. What watch party will you be at when we find out if his prediction is right?

