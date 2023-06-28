Best of the Beehive 2023: Supernatural Hotspots in Utah

Utah has something of a reputation for the unexplained and supernatural. Not only are our residents adept at magical thinking, but the Beehive State is reportedly home to some of the most haunted places in the country. Top supernatural attractions:

Road leading to Skinwalker Ranch photo courtesy history

Skinwalker Ranch is a paranormal hotspot in the Uintah Basin, itself rife with unexplained events—from UFO sightings to eerie animal encounters—and the subject of multiple investigations and books (we recommend The Utah UFO Display). While Skinwalker Ranch is not open to the public, you can catch all of the action on the HISTORY Channel show, The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch. Blind Frog Ranch (blindfrogranchoutpost.com), another ranch in the Uintah Basin with a haunted history (and a TV show), offers paid tours.

The West Desert ghost towns of Frisco and Ophir are echoes of Utah’s mining past. Once bustling hubs of silver and gold extraction, these eerie remnants now stand as haunting reminders of a bygone era. Wander through abandoned structures to uncover the faded stories of these forgotten towns.

Antelope Island. Photo Adobe Stock.

Fielding Garr Ranch at Antelope Island State Park is a meticulously preserved homestead from the time of pioneers. Explore the historic buildings and structures—including the cemetery—while immersing yourself in the stunning natural beauty of Antelope Island, from which you can visit Fremont Island where famed graverobber Jean Baptiste was exiled.

You can explore the remnants of towering kilns, silos and the crumbling structures (where multiple workers are said to have met tragic ends) of the Portland Cement Works in Salt Lake City, which has since been converted into a haunted attraction—Fear Factory.