Downtown Ogden’s Table 25 Wants to Be Your New Neighborhood Favorite

It was always Ogden.” For Jaimie and Justin Buehler, the journey to opening their new restaurant Table 25 was destined to end in Justin’s hometown. The restaurant opens as Ogden grows its reputation as a place that nurtures artists, restaurants, small businesses—basically anything that makes a city great. Their space on Historic 25th Street, with refreshed interiors that are modern but not stuffy, is at the heart of Ogden’s eclectic downtown. Just a couple of blocks away is Ogden’s new Nine Rails District, a hub for artists and creatives supported by the city. (Meanwhile, your neighborhood in SLC is probably getting…more luxury condos.)

Photos by Paige Smith and Fernando Nevarez; Courtesy Table 25

Years before opening Table 25 in 2021, the couple met in Newport Beach, Calif., began dating and bonded over their shared passion for food. “As soon as we met, we started talking about our ideas and aspirations of opening something of our own,” he says. They then moved to Utah and spent seven years working together at The Copper Onion, all the while searching for the right location and time to open their own place. They finally found the perfect spot right on 25th Street. Even as the pandemic and an unprecedented labor shortage made it a brutal time for new restaurants, Jaimie and Justin couldn’t pass up the opportunity. After growing their careers at one of SLC’s buzziest restaurants, the couple hopes to make a dining destination of their own up north.

Table 25’s menu is globally-inspired American cuisine with an emphasis on local produce, and Executive Chef Baleigh Snoke will adjust dishes seasonally with certain staples anchoring the menu year-round. Mussels and frites, already a favorite of Table 25 regulars, is one of those mainstays. The highlight of Snoke’s interpretation of this classic Belgian dish finds inspiration elsewhere in Europe—a flavor-packed Spanish broth with chorizo, tomato and beurre blanc. The Buehlers aimed to build a menu both elevated enough for a special occasion and casual enough for an everyday lunch. The couple’s favorite dishes illustrate this balance—Jaimie’s is a sesame-crusted ahi with seared snap peas, pickled carrots and spicy mayo, while Justin prefers the cheeseburger made with smoked cheddar from Utah-based Beehive Cheese.

For both Jaimie and Justin, support from the local community confirms that they made the right choice coming to Ogden. Longtime restaurateurs in the area, like Kim Buttschardt of Roosters Brewing and Steve Ballard of The Sonora Grill, offered feedback and support. The city council worked to ensure Table 25 could serve alcohol on their patio. And most customers have been Ogden locals, which now includes the Buehlers—they live in a condo above the restaurant with their young twins, who can walk downstairs and hang out in the kitchen with their mom and dad. For Justin, it’s a long-awaited homecoming, and the small city has even won over the West Coaster. “I told [Jaimie] that if she didn’t like it we could go back to California,” Justin says. “We’re still here.”

Justin and Jamie Buehler

Table 25

195 25th St., Ste. 4, Ogden

385-244-1825

Read more from Eat & Drink. Subscribe to Salt Lake.