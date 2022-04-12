Taste of Luxury Series Kicks Off at Deer Valley

Apres-ski was turned up a notch in Park City over the weekend. Let’s say two to three notches. And over three delicious days. It was all thanks to Deer Valley Resort and DAOU Family Estates’ premier Taste of Luxury Series, the first of three-weekend events this year featuring food and wine, world-renowned culinary figures and luxury brands. Three-star Michelin Chef Roberto Cerea headlined the inaugural weekend April 8, 9 and 10 as he joyfully pleased the palettes of dozens of guests at a meet-and-greet reception, personalized cooking class, eight-course dinner and finale brunch.

“We must have used 80 pounds of parmesan cheese in four days,” exclaimed Deer Valley Resort Executive Sous Chef, Chris Gibson. Gibson, formerly Silver Lake Lodge’s Executive Chef, was promoted to his new role as the resort recently welcomed Chef Peter Meneer as the new Executive Chef.

“When the seasons change and all the new fruits and vegetables come in, that’s my favorite part about cooking—that and fusing different cultures together and fresh farm-to-table ingredients. When the team comes together and we work really hard and the customer is really happy, that’s what I live for,” said Meneer.

Guests were certainly happy and undoubtedly very full following the event’s fabulous feasts, as evident at Sunday’s brunch when fresh juices and baked pastries, a beet trio salad and two generous helpings of Chef Cerea’s Paccheri were all followed by an espresso panna cotta tiramisu dessert.

Cerea brought with him a jar full of Italian tomatoes to add to locally sourced ones for the paccheri pasta sauce—just another one of Chef Cerea’s special touches made from the Deer Valley kitchen.

As many chefs do, Cerea learned much of his craft from his parents who dedicated their lives to culinary excellence. The family restaurant, Da Vittorio, just outside of Milan opened in the 1960s and has since earned three Michelin stars.

Cerea wasn’t the only award-winner sharing, celebrating and educating guests at Taste of Luxury.

The team from DAOU Family Estates, home to some of California’s most noteworthy wines, paired several varietals of Rose, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon with the fine food meal after meal. DAOU wines hail from the untapped world-class Adelaida District of Paso Robles.

“For me, it’s from one mountain, DAOU Mountain, to another here in Park City but really it’s all about creating an experience for our guests. For us, we get to do that through the lens of wine here at Deer Valley and at Park City, working with the team here. It’s just all-encompassing and all-immersive and we are thrilled to be a part of that because, at the end of the day, life really is about connection,” says Maeve Pesquera, DAOU Senior Vice President.

Forever Gourmet and KJUS premium ski, golf and lifestyle apparel also sponsored Taste of Luxury’s inaugural event. The Taste of Luxury Series will continue later this year with two more weekends of premier wine, food and festivities at Deer Valley Resort. For more information about upcoming Taste of Luxury Series events, visit Deer Valley’s website.

