Since early sailors picked up the practice in Polynesia centuries ago, the decision to ink your feelings in your skin has been the ultimate in wearing your heart on your sleeve. Entwined lovers’ hearts, a sweetheart’s name, the scene of a beloved memory—all have been symbols of undying affection—a testament to love left behind, a lover far away or a tangible expression of a love you feel will last forever. Tattoos are a way to memorialize love.

The Art of Ink: Since Sailor Jerry (yes, a real person) popularized tattoos

in America and created the “American style” tattoo with

its dark outlines and primary colors, tattooing has evolved into a better understood and more appreciated art form. Tattoo artists have individual techniques and styles, working with their clients to create a truly unique and highly personal piece of art.

And of course, love is not reserved for a lover—people express love for friends, grandparents, and even pets, with tattoos.

“We frequently get requests for memorial tattoos where the person wants to get a cancer ribbon, or a name and birth/death dates,” says Darlene Fuhst, co-owner of Prohibition Ink. “We encourage people to come up with something that the person loved, or a memory associated with their time spent with the person. We always encourage people to find imagery that represents a person rather than something literal, and that allows for much more personal and creative designs than what they may have first had in mind.” Prohibition Ink Custom Tattoo, 801-485-2294. prohibitionink.com