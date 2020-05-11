“Good Morning West High!!”

The voice over the speakers went on with the daily announcements—basketball games, the school play, club meetings—as teenagers shuffled into the auditorium at West High. Kids here come in all colors, black, brown and Utah blonde, but they all dress the same in dark hoodies, tees, sweats and trainers, lugging big backpacks. Anyone who’s been in an American high school recognizes the scene. It’s the unseen that’s frightening.

Before graduation, several of these kids may have tried to kill themselves. Teen suicide rates in Utah are the highest in the nation. Despite a slight dip in 2018, rates are rising again.

And that’s why these kids are here now.

Special companies from Utah Shakespeare Festival have been traveling the state presenting a play called Every Brilliant Thing. The one actor, one-act work deals directly and innovatively with the issues of depression, anxiety and suicide. Written by Duncan Macmillan and British comedian Jonny Donahoe and presented in the UK and o Broadway, the Utah version strikes the same chords of emotion ranging from despair to laughter, as the performer recounts his personal journey through his mother’s three suicide attempts, the first when the character is seven years old.

“Your mother did something stupid,” the father tells the seven-year-old child as they drive to the hospital after the first overdose, inspiring her/him (the role can be played by any gender) to start a list of brilliant things to live for. His list of brilliant things is the theme of the play—by the end, it numbers one million and friends, family and even strangers have contributed.