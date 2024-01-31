Park City’s Newest Bakery is Open for Business

Park City’s newest bakery, rather fittingly named The Bake Shop, is open for business. The Bake Shop is owned by the husband and wife team of John and Paige Courtney, two experienced restaurateurs who also run Chop Shop, which is directly across the street from their latest venture. They’ve teamed up with former professional skier and Olympic Silver Medalist Devin Logan to serve up the freshest baked goods alongside some seriously high-quality coffee every Tuesday through Saturday.

The baker’s day starts early. You know, time to make the donuts and all that. The one thing you can’t skimp on with yeasted bread is time. It takes a few hours for dough to proof and rise before it’s ready to bake, so someone’s at The Bake Shop at an outrageously early hour each morning getting things ready to open by 8:00 a.m. Good thing there’s three dedicated people to help out.

The Bake Shop is across the street from The Chop Shop in Kimball Junction. Photo by Adam Finkle

John and Paige Courtney have teamed up with Devin Logan on the dedicated artisanal bakery in Kimball Junction. All three names are likely familiar to people in Park City, though for different reasons. The Courtneys are veterans in the local dining scene with the Chop Shop, and both have had extensive culinary careers. John’s spent years as a chef, including at the three-Michelin-Star restaurant La Bouitte in Savoy, France while Paige is a master sommelier who previously served as the Food and Beverage Director at Waldorf Astoria.

Logan, however, is Park City famous for something else entirely. She won the silver medal in Slopestyle at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, just a single highlight in a decorated freeskiing ski career that took her to three Olympics and dozens of international podiums. There’s no royalty quite like ski royalty in Park City, and Logan certainly qualifies.

Logan retired from competition in 2022 and embarked on a second career following a culinary passion that grew over the years while traveling the world and coalesced during the pandemic.

The new shop serves up breakfast and fresh coffee. Photo by Adam Finkle

With The Bake Shop, the three partners have channeled their ambitions and love of food. Offerings are broken up into three categories: “Doughs & Sweets,” “Grab ’n’ Go,” and “Coffee & Such.” The usual suspects are all accounted for: croissants, cakes, pain au chocolat, and without a doubt the best sourdough loaf in town.

In addition to being used on various house-made items like breakfast sandwiches and turkey, tomato and mozzarella on baguettes, Bake Shop breads will also be used across the street at Chop Shop. Think of the corner in Kimball Junction as a convenient little ecosystem for both chefs and customers.

Even for those in a carb-free phase, The Bake Shop is worth a stop for the steampunk-inspired pour-over coffee utilizing a Poursteady system and Lamill Coffee beans. It’s quite the cup, but that’s hardly surprising. The Courtneys and Logan are used to impressing people.

The Bake Shop co-owner Paige Courtney is also one of the culinary minds behind the Chop Shop Park CIty. Photo by Adam Finkle

IF YOU GO…

The Bake Shop

1154 Center Drive, Park City

435-776-6984

thebakeshopparkcity.com

