What’s All the Racket: The Battle Between Tennis and Pickleball

Utah leads the nation in pickleball players. Has tennis met its match?

They represent all ages and fitness levels—from converted college tennis players to middle-aged empty nesters seeking the fountain of youth. All across the state of Utah, grandmas are giving frat brothers an on-court walloping, former couch potatoes are signing sponsorship deals and RVers are trading in destinations like Mount Rushmore and Myrtle Beach to chase pickleball tournaments in places St. George and Las Vegas.

These are the “Picklers.” Reflecting a surge in the sport’s popularity, they dominate public courts and strut around like they’re Rafa Nadal. They have their sights set on massive competitive tournaments like the Southern Utah Shootout, the Turkey Brawl, the Sagebrush Spectacular or Dink The Halls.

Assuming you even knew what pickleball was 10 years ago, your court and equipment would have amounted to DIY chalk lines on a tennis court, a ping pong paddle and your nephew’s Little League wiffle ball. And you would have definitely ticked off tennis players. Not only were you stealing their turf, you would have defaced a tennis court with your stick of chalk. How gauche.

Now, though, pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., up 160 percent since the beginning of the pandemic. Everyone is jumping on the bandwagon with superstars like Tom Brady, Drake and LeBron James cashing in on high-profile endorsements. And the picklers have their eyes fixed on tennis, specifically space-hogging, oft-empty public courts. Utah leads the nation in pickleball players, and they argue that cities across the state need convert tennis courts into pickleball play spaces. (Vive la révolution!)

It’s no surprise that many tennis players aren’t whipping out the welcome mat. Purists consider pickleball to be a game, not a sport and deride it as “lazy man’s tennis.” They assert it requires far less skill and, mainly, that it makes too much noise. In rare instances, their rage explodes as it did in Santa Rosa, Calif.

A tennis player poured motor oil on pickleball courts and called other tennis players “chickens” who weren’t doing enough to pickleball’s encroachment.

Pickleballers snap back with revolutionary zeal, paddles raised like pitchforks, calling tennis players elitist snobs who take up too much room for a sport that costs too much to master. Can they coexist?

Pickleball Open Play Etiquette

Most venues have an open play policy intended for crowd control. This player rotation system has many benefits, including the ability to show up on your own and meet new people—if that’s your jam. Before hitting the courts you should know:

Rules are posted at every public court No singles play if more than one person is waiting Five minutes to warm up The first team to score 11 points wins the game In most cases, all four players are required to rotate off the court at the game’s end Paddles are then placed back into the rotation Players await their turn and play again

Pickleballers Take a Stand

Members of the mostly-Polynesian Die Hard Pickleballerz Club, who play on Salt Lake City’s west side, were among the voices calling for more pickleball courts closer to home. The city agreed to repurpose half the tennis courts for pickleball and four new ones at Glendale Park. Likewise, Park City residents are fighting for more public pickleball space. Access has become such a hot-button issue that last year, Park City Council candidate David Dobkin made pickleball a central issue of his platform.

Where to Play Free Outdoor Pickleball in the Salt Lake Area

Mill Race Park

1150 W. 5400 South, SLC

2 Courts 11th Ave Park

581 Terrace Hills Dr., SLC

6 Courts Centennial Park

5408 W. Hunter Dr., WVC

12 Courts West Valley City

Family Fitness Center

5405 W. 3100 South, WVC

2 Courts Central Park

2797 S. 200 East, South SL

4 Courts Fairmont Park

1040 Sugarmont Dr., SLC

6 Courts Second Summit Hard Cider Company

4010 Main Street, Millcreek

4 Courts Murray City Senior Recreation Center

10 E. 6150 South, Murray

3 Courts Lodestone Park

6170 W. Lodestone Ave., SLC

2 Courts City Hall Park

4568 S. Holladay Blvd., SLC

2 Courts Poplar Grove Park

750 S. Emery St., SLC

2 Courts Kearns Oquirrh Park Fitness Center

5624 S. Cougar Ln., SLC

6 Courts 5th Ave. and C Street

230 E. C St., SLC

2 Courts Murray City Park

170 E. 5065 South, SLC

6 Courts Midvale Boys & Girls Club

7631 S. Chapet St., Midvale

8 Courts Cottonwood Heights Recreation Center

7500 S. 2700 East, SLC

9 Courts

Where to Play Free Outdoor Pickleball in the St. George Area

Green Spring Park

1743 W. Green Valley Ln., St. George

2 courts Vernon Worthen Park

300 S. 400 East, St. George

6 Courts Little Valley Pickleball Complex

2149 E. Horseman Park Dr., St. George

24 Courts

Shooting Star Park

1320 E. Black Brush Dr., Washington

2 Courts Bloomington Park Pickleball

650 Man O War Rd., St. George

7 Courts Sullivan Virgin River Park

965 S. Washington Fields Rd., Washington

6 courts Archie H Gubler Park

2365 N. Rachel Dr., Santa Clara

6 Courts Larkspur Park

812 N. Ft Pierce Dr., St. George

2 Courts Green Springs Park

1775 N. Green Spring Dr., Washington

2 Courts Boiler Park

301 Buena Vista Blvd., Washington

4 Courts

