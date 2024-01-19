The Best Après Ski Spots In Utah from Ogden to Alta

Utah is ranked one of the best ski destinations in the world, so it’s no surprise thousands of people flock to the state every winter to get a taste of our mighty Rockies. After a leg-burning day spent on the slopes, there’s only one thing both out-of-towners and Utah-born shredders want to do: post up in a lodge and celebrate with a beverage. Luckily, Utah is brimming with ​​après ski spots from Ogden to Alta, whether you’re looking for a solid boilermaker to pair with a game, or sit down for a nice four-course meal with your friends.

Cinnabar Lounge

3925 Snow Basin Rd Ogden, UT 84403 | (801) 620-1000 | snowbasin.com

What makes it special: Live music

Located just outside of Ogden, Snowbasin Resort hosts the Cinnabar Lodge, named after a local soft, red gemstone. The qualities of this gemstone are reflected in the warm and rustic feel of the lounge. A place for live music, specialty cocktails, lunch and an overall solid lounge to kick back and warm up after a day out on the slopes.

Thirsty Squirrel

12000 Big Cottonwood Canyon Rd Building 3, Suite D, Solitude, UT 84121 | (801) 536-5797 | solitudemountain.com

What makes it special: Billiards and shuffleboard

If you’re looking for somewhere you can ski-in straight from the slopes, Thirsty Squirrel at the Solitude Mountain Resort is your place. Best known for its pretzels, beer, casual environment and games, Thirsty Squirrel is popular with both locals and tourists.

Owl Bar. Photo courtesy of Sundance Resort.

The Owl Bar

8841 N Alpine Lp Rd, Sundance, UT 84604 | (801) 223-4222 | sundanceresort.com

What makes it special: Once frequented by famous outlaw Butch Cassidy

Though The Owl Bar’s storied past began in Thermopolis, Wyoming, the restored 1890’s bar now calls the famous Sundance resort its home. The cozy cabin-like lounge features creative cocktails such as Wildflower and their Strawberry Basil Margarita, and a seasonal menu, along with live music performed by local and national artists on the weekends.

The Lodge Bistro

9260 Lodge Dr, Snowbird, UT 84092 | (801) 933-2222 | snowbird.com

What makes it special: The Lounge

The Lodge Bistro at Snowbird is a spot for an intimate dinner after working up an appetite on the slopes. Regarded as an elevated ap ès ski option, The Lodge Bistro reviews rave about their braised short rib and wagyu cheeseburger. Dining is open to all but The Lounge, which offers sweeping mountain views, is reserved for guests aged 21+.

The Pig Pen Saloon

415 Lowell Ave, Park City, UT 84060 | (435) 655-0070 | pigpensaloon.com

What makes it special: Travel into Park City

The Pig Pen Saloon is a popular dive-style après ski hub located in Park City with a simple menu and warm drinks to defrost skiers after a long day in the alpine tundra. Described as a place to “unwind,” the bar is less than half a mile away from the Park City Mountain Resort.

Molly Greens

8302 S Brighton Loop Rd, Brighton, UT 84121 | (801) 532-4731 | brightonresort.com

What makes it special: The fireplace

As Brighton’s main dining spot, Molly Green’s is a full-service bar and restaurant located in the resort between the Majestic and Crest Express. With a fireplace and mountain views, of-age riders can fill their stomachs with their house chili or famous Great Western nachos while looking out at the slopes they spent their day on. Don’t miss their wide selection of IPA and wash it down with a shot of Brighton Whiskey.

Lone Star Taqueria

Lone Star Taqueria

2265 Fort Union Blvd, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121 | (801) 944-2300 | lstaq.com/

What makes it special: Adovada Tacos

Just down the canyon from many popular Park City ski resorts, Lone Star Taqueria in Cottonwood Heights is a popular post-ski destination. With many Mexican food-based options, their adovada (pork) tacos are by far their most popular. Lone Star Taqueria is a great spot for anyone making their way from the Little or Big Cottonwoodslopes to the bustling city of Salt Lake.

Lookout Cabin

4000 Canyons Resort Dr, Park City, UT 84098 | (435) 615-2892 | parkcitymountain.com

What makes it special: The view

Lookout Cabin is an on-mountain fine dining restaurant located at the Park City Mountain ski resort. Whether you’re done for the day or just taking a break in between sessions, Lookout Cabin is right on the mountain and provides a stunning panoramic view of theWasatch front. With a comprehensive lunch menu and handcrafted cocktails, the Lookout Cabin is the place to be at Park City Mountain.

Desert at The Mariposa.

The Mariposa

Silver Lake Lodge 7600 Royal Street, Park City, UT 84060 | (435) 645-6632 | deervalley.com

What makes it special: The Chef Experience

Deer Valley Ski Resort offers many dining options in its Silver Lake Village, but The Mariposa is perfect for those looking for a fine dining experience. With its curated and classy menu featuring locally-sourced meats and a lengthy wine list, The Mariposa is a nice spot to relax as you recount your time on the slopes. The menu also features a Chef Experience where chef Ryan Swarts will create a menu tailored just for your table.

Snowed Inn Sleigh Co.

1310 Lowell Ave, Park City, UT 84060 | (435) 647-3310 | snowedinnsleigh.com/

What makes it special: The sleigh ride

Located near the Payday ski lift, the Snowed Inn Sleigh company dinner is an unforgettable experience. Though the menu including Utah Trout and Roasted Chicken with Apricot Whiskey Sauce is impressive, the best part of this experience is the sleigh ride. After a day on the Park City slopes, diners are able to take a horse-drawn sleigh ride through the mountains they spend the day skiing on. After the ride, you are greeted with warm food and an even warmer fire.

The Vintage Room at St. Regis.

The Vintage Room

What makes it special: The oysters

St. Regis Deer Valley’s ski-in-ski-out Vintage Room is a 1,600 square foot translucent tent, heated of course, and complete with shimmering chandeliers and luxe lounge spaces. Inside, a 30-foot wooden bar serves up shucked oysters, signature cocktails, and all manner of delectable seafood dishes.

Sticky Wicket

Above Royal Street Cafe, 7600 Royal Street, Park City, UT 84060 | deervalley.com

What makes it special: The shot skis

Don’t let the name fool you. “Sticky wicket” may be a cricket term (now commonly used as a metaphor for a “tricky or awkward situation”), but this Sticky Wicket is all about skiing. This brand new après-ski bar at Deer Valley Resort feels anything but new to the ski scene. The hideaway bar, on the second floor of the Silver Lake Lodge above Deer Valley’s Royal Street Café, is steeped in Utah’s ski history. The Sticky Wicket’s walls are covered in nostalgic ski ephemera that celebrates the culture of the slopes as well as some of the greatest legends of the sport. The chill vintage ski atmosphere also offers a warm, 21+ escape where adults can party like adults with other adults. Indulge a little with High West cocktails and the seafood and oyster bar. You’ll want to get stuck in this Sticky Wicket.

Milly Chalet

What makes it special: Chef Jeff

8302 South Brighton Loop Road, Brighton | (801) 532-4731 | brighton.resort.com/mountain-dining/milly-chalet

Apres Terrace at Goldener Hirsch

Revamped for the 23/24 season, Brighton’s new Milly Chalet is elevating the resort’s dining experiences. With a Chef Jeffrey Sanich at the helm, the former cafeteria has been updated into a full sit-down experience. The new menu focuses on fresh, high quality ingredients and flavor pairings, like the the Short Rib Corn Dogs, White Bean Chili, Shrimp Scampi, Vanilla Bean Cream Brûlée.

Après Terrace at Goldener Hirsch

What makes it special: The luxury

7520 Royal St., Park City, UT 84060 | aubergeresorts.com/goldenerhirsch/

Deer Valley’s luxury resort has opened a brand new après experience complete with a Bavarian pretzel cart, curated music and plush furnishings. The lounge also boasts a brand new menu with highlights like Mini Lobster Roll Trio, Backed Truffle Mac & Cheese, and Prosciutto & Arugula Flatbread.

See more stories like this and all of our food and drink coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah.