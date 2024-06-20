Search
One Pizza to Rule them All: The Best Slice in Park City

Tony Gill
Pizza is the greatest food ever devised by humankind. It’s a perfect ski-town delicacy, versatile, flexible and equally at home served as the centerpiece of an après-ski feast as it is when scarfed down cold as a part of a balanced powder-day breakfast. A quick Google query returned more than 20 results for Pizza in Park City. Where is one to start? I utilized the methods of serious investigative journalism, visited numerous pizzerias, consumed thousands of calories of cheese and consulted with a coterie of highly unqualified individuals to find Park City’s best pizza. You’re welcome.

The Contenders

Requirements For Inclusion In This Assessment

  • Makes delightful pizza
  • Not a national chain
  • Suitable for carry-out
  • I was able to find the time to eat there during this investigation.
The Fuego Blanco at Fuego Pizzeria. Photo courtesy of Fuego.

Fuego Pizzeria

Crust–Old-world, wood-fired dough.

Cheese—Like a skilled carpenter, knows the right tool for the job

Toppings—Top-shelf antipasto-quality stuff

Highlight—The “Wasatch” perfectly marries pancetta, garlic and pineapple.

Ambiance—It’ll inspire you to order a Peroni with that pizza.

Maxwell’s East Coast Eatery

Crust— Admirably chewy, but ask for extra crispy if you prefer more support.

Cheese—May have stumbled across a leftover truckload of ricotta.

Toppings—Loaded like a VW Beetle during a cross-country move.

Highlight—The “Eddie Would Go” has sublime Italian sausage

Ambiance—Suitable for being emotionally volatile while watching sports.

Este Pizza

Crust–Perfection even a persnickety Mets fan could love.

Cheese—Picked up one of those ricotta cases that fell off the back of the truck.

Toppings—Laid on thicker than a bad Boston accent in an Affleck movie.

Highlight—The “New Jersey Combo” is authentic: everything you need and nothing you don’t.

Ambiance—Outdoor seating is prime in the warmer months.

Dining room inside Davanza’s. Photo courtesy of Davanza’s.

Davanza’s

Crust–No folding required here.

Cheese—Anything beyond mozzarella is heretical.

Toppings—Balanced like Simone Biles during a floor routine.

Highlight—Heaps of red onions and cilantro make the “BBQ Chicken” sing

Ambiance—Bonus points for being ski in, ski out.

Tony Gill is the outdoor and Park City editor for Salt Lake Magazine and previously toiled as editor-in-chief of Telemark Skier Magazine. Most of his time ignoring emails is spent aboard an under-geared single-speed on the trails above his home.
