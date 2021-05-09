If you find yourself planning itineraries that feature quality time with your dog or cat, we think Kanab, Utah, may be your new favorite destination.. While Best Friends of Utah is known as a home-between-homes for rescue animals, its sanctuary in Southern Utah doubles as a home away from home that caters specifically to owners and their pets.

SIT. STAY.

Designed for pets and their people, Best Friends Roadhouse and Mercantile is a first-of-its-kind, pet-centric hotel. Designed in the modern farmhouse-style, its 40 brand-new, light and airy rooms (COVID-safety protocols in place) boast luxurious amenities, sleek touches, and pet-friendly features like dog houses inside and a community splash pad outside. Daily vegan breakfast is included with your stay.

PLAY

Situated in Kanab, Utah, the hotel is the starting point for nearby trails that zigzag the landscape and offer endless exploration with your furry friend. At the sanctuary itself, “We recommend the grand tour for taking in the beauty of the red rock canyon while also getting a lay of the land,” says spokesperson Barbara Williamson.“ Then, take a deeper dive into an animal area, like Cat World, that interests you.” As setting for National Geographic’s 2008 to 2010 series, DogTown, the sanctuary houses some 1,600-plus rescues including horses, cats, rabbits, birds and exotic animals

GIVE BACK

Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is a no-kill animal rescue and pet adoption organization that relies heavily on volunteers to give animals what they want and need most: personal attention, hands-on care and love. Visitors who want to spend quality one-on-one time with the amazing animals in the sanctuary may sign up for an afternoon volunteering, or check with the welcome center to see if there are opportunities for drop-in animal interaction. The Roadhouse can help arrange a pet sitter for in-room care or dog-walking while visitors help homeless pets find their own family.

30 N. 300 West, Kanab

435-644-3400

bestfriendsroadhouse.org

Check out more places for your perfect staycation here!