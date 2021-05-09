Maybe as a Salt Laker you’ve checked every box on the “Staycation” bucket list, but with long-distance travel still uncertain, finding a perfect urban retreat filled with fine dining, shopping and plenty of r&r in your own backyard may be just the ticket. Besides, you might discover a few new things about your hometown.

HILTON SALT LAKE CITY CENTER

Elevating the hotel experience, Hilton attends to every detail–with thoughtful touches like plush pillow-top mattresses, premium bedding, rigorous cleaning protocols as part of it’s CleanStay program, a bright and airy indoor pool, and spacious windows that showcase a sweeping sunset view of the Great Salt Lake. Besides spotting some rooftop beehives and herb gardens at the hotel, guests will likely not notice the great strides Hilton is making in order to cut its carbon emissions in half by 2030, but we think the initiative deserves a shout-out.

SEE AND DO

After over a year of hunkering down during the pandemic, downtown Salt Lake City’s revitalizing energy is sure to fill your soul. “We are uniquely situated for guests to enjoy nightlife and boutique shopping,” says General Manager, Garrett Parker. “But the Hilton is also minutes from outdoor escapes like Memory Grove Park and the adjoining City Creek Canyon trails.” Families can enjoy spacious suites, a swim in the pool, an afternoon exploring trails or jaunts to nearby museums and parks. Couples can break away to enjoy a luxurious meal and cocktails at Spencer’s followed by a night on the town. “There is something for everyone,” Parker says.

DINE

Just downstairs, Spencer’s For Steaks & Chops, a classic American steak- house, boasts one of the coolest old-world bars around. Chef Diego Bravo’s dishes are created with fresh, seasonal ingredients and specific wine pairings in mind–which explains why Spencer’s takes home prizes like Best of State for Traditional Dining as well as five years winning the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. We recommend starting with a cocktail, like the SmokeHouse Sipster with Whiskey, dining on the 8 oz Wagyu—not offered anywhere else in Utah—and topping it off with the ricotta lemon cheesecake that uses honey from the hotel’s own beehives.

255 S. West Temple, SLC

801-328-2000

hiltonsaltlakecity.com

