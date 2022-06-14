The Best Staycations: Hilton Salt Lake City

Hilton Salt Lake City Center makes planning a Salt Lake staycation easy, with amenities for any kind of vacationer.

Start your day with a sunrise salutation at Trofi, led by executive chef Tony Coppernoll. “Our breakfast menu offers a variety of flavorful dishes uniquely infused with the honey extracted from our rooftop beehives and garnished with the fresh herbs grown in our on-site gardens,” says Coppernoll. “Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal or light start to your morning, Trofi has something for everyone.” The brunch menu also features classic cocktails with a twist, like the Trofi Bloody Mary with maple pepper bacon, or cherry-infused mimosas.

Earlier this year, Trofi also launched its unique QR code lunch ordering. Guests can access menus, order, and pay entirely from their device, and have their meals delivered on the Trofi patio. With this shaken-up restaurant experience, couples, kids, and even pets are welcome to enjoy the patio amenities while they wait, which include jumbo lawn games, gas fire pits (for chilly days), or just taking in the unmatched views of the city landscape.

After mornings in the hotel, guests are encouraged to hit the town–or the trails. “We are uniquely situated for guests to enjoy nightlife and boutique shopping,” says general manager Garret Parker. “But this Hilton is also minutes from outdoor escapes like Memory Grove Park and the adjoining City Creek canyon trails.”

Staying with Hilton also means taking part in their “Travel with Purpose” strategy, an initiative to drive sustainability and community connection in the tourism industry. At the Salt Lake location, these efforts include relying on local ingredients and resources to reduce the overall footprint of the hotel, while also providing a uniquely immersive Utah experience. Find your own travel purpose this summer, and select Hilton Salt Lake City Center for your downtown escape.

Hilton Salt Lake City

255 S. West Temple, SLC

801-328-2000

hiltonsaltlakecitycenter.com

