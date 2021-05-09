After more than a year hiding behind a mask and sweatpants, it’s easy to see why many of us are in a beauty rut. If you can’t vacation but want a “lift” that lasts, try a “daycation” at SkinSpirit in Sugarhouse. While “rest and relaxation” may not be it’s version of “R&R,” rejuvenation and results are. So step away from the laptop for a few hours and do yourself a favor: kickstart a skincare regimen that will make you feel new again and again.

BEWARE TO THINNING HAIR

You may have heard of the success of Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) in treating orthopaedic injuries, arthritis and an array of other medical issues. The process of drawing blood, spinning it in a centrifuge to single out and then reinject growth-stimulating platelets is one of recent history’s greatest medical breakthroughs. Turns out injecting PRPs into stagnating hair follicles has the similar effect of stimulating new growth. “We see results of new hair growth within 8-12 weeks for the right candidates,” says Expert Practitioner Libby Bauman, R.N., C.A.N.S.

BEYOND THE FACIAL

The company’s Signature Skincare Treatment with dermaplaning is what Bauman likes to call an “intense facial,” which she recommends getting regularly. It includes a double wash, medical extractions, mask exfoliation and dermaplaning—a meticulous method of removing dead skin cells and “fuzz” with a specialty blade. Bauman recommends adding the treatment to a tailored regimen that includes at-home care. “It’s fun for me to see the turn-around of a com- mitted individual,” she says. “Their face starts to appear polished and fresh—not altered and unnatural. It’s that effortless look we strive for.”

FACIAL REJUVENATION

Using your own plasma to stimulate collagen production and skin cell migration, the American Academy of Dermatology reports that patients undergoing skin rejuvenating PRP therapy have reported the elimination of fine lines, folds and wrinkles. “This is sort of the icing on the cake for people who take care of their skin,” says Bauman, who says she adds extra injections to vulnerable areas like the eyes and mouth. Results from PRP therapy are natural looking and subtle. The goal, she says, is not anti-aging. “It’s about taking care of yourself and fighting against those extra stressors that put miles on our face and wear us down.”

