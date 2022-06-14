The Best Staycations: The Lodge at Blue Sky

Picture soaring over iconic Wasatch and Uintah peaks in a helicopter, taking in the dramatic views, then touching down to enjoy the incredible architecture of Blue Sky Ranch that mirrors them. The living roofs of the Edge Spa sown with native flora give way to picturesque meadows as you dive headfirst into a weekend of immersive adventure at The Lodge.

Blue Sky guests can enjoy a host of exhilarating activities: heli sports like heli skiing and mountain biking, and rejuvenating spa retreats during winter chills; fireside yoga in cozy yurts or horseback riding lessons from the Saving Gracie Equine Healing Foundation for warm-weather thrills. Each excursion offers a truly nature-oriented experience.

The Blue Sky family are genuine stewards of the earth, and take great measures to ensure that their carbon footprint is as minimal as possible. For your 2022 summer staycation, join in the conservation efforts with Organic Farm School at the entirely female-led, regenerative Gracie’s Farm. The team of farmers work the land using hand tools and animal grazing, for exceptional soil quality that generates equally exceptional produce.

New to the Blue Sky lineup this season is a craft dinner series, hosted in partnership with Templin Family Brewing. This year, they offer several dinner events, each featuring a locally sourced menu designed by Blue Sky’s James Beard award-winning executive chef Galen Zamarra, complete with local beer pairings to complement each dish.

“There is always something new happening at Blue Sky,” says Jessica Cook, director of sales and marketing at Blue Sky. “Our experience curators are always creating new, innovative programming that showcases how amazing Blue Sky is during any season.”

Immerse yourself in the beauty of Utah with a stay in one of Blue Sky’s luxury rooms, including family-friendly Signature and Earth suites, and take your crew on an off-the-beaten-path adventure they’ll remember for a lifetime.

THE LODGE AT BLUE SKY

27649 Old Lincoln Highway, Wanship

866-296-8998

aubergeresorts.com/bluesky

