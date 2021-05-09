Whether you’re looking for a luxurious retreat, pining for a rugged mountain adventure or on the hunt for a totally unique experience (have you ever stayed at a working ranch?) The Lodge at Blue Sky ticks all the boxes, and its proximity to Salt Lake and Park City—both around a half hour’s drive—make it accessible while still feeling a million miles away. You don’t have to be a guest at the resort to enjoy an oxygen facial at the spa, dine on swordfish skewers at Yuta Restaurant or be whisked away in a helicopter to a high-alpine river for some fly fishing—but trust us, when you see the suites, you’ll want to.

RELAX

Guests can choose a sumptuous free-standing suite along a nearby creek or an ultra-luxury suite housed in the lodge with the bar, lounge, pool or spa at your disposal. After a curated half-day outdoor adventure, get the spa’s Whiskey Rubdown massage, enjoy a guided meditation session and extend the zen with a catnap on your suite’s terrace overlooking Alexander Canyon. Trust us–you’ll want to gear up for Galen Zamarraa’s multi-course evening feast at Yuta. Winner of the James Beard Award, the executive chef promises a dining adventure.

FLY HIGH

Want a bird’s eye view of our gorgeous Uinta and Wasatch ranges and access to some of the most remote alpine wilderness areas in Utah? The Lodge at Blue Sky has teamed up with Powderbird Helicopter company to offer guests one-of-a-kind helicopter adventures. Fly over peaks and valleys to fish for trout in high-alpine lakes, take a scenic lift to the top of the Uintas to hike or mountain bike through spectacular terrain, or sail above the clouds to remote peaks for a rejuvenating yoga session. Top off any adventure with a gourmet alpine picnic.

COUNTRY LIVING

As part of a 3,500-acre working ranch, horses and riding are part of the lodge’s DNA. The ranch offers everything from riding and English-style shooting lessons to casting and fly-tying classes in prelude to mountain adventures. Folks can also visit the resort’s on-site sustainable farm to pick herbs, veggies and collect eggs, “Now more than ever, virtual work and school has created a need for grounding, tactile experiences,” says Area Director of Sales and Marketing, Jessica Cook. “To restore balance, guests love to visit our organic farm to harvest vegetables, spend time in the company of our rescue horses, and explore our miles of lush hiking trails.” The resort offers immersive horse ranching camps for kids, visitors and lodge guests all summer long as well.

