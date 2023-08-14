The Best Utah Burgers

Oh, the humble burger. A staple in American cuisine, but here in Utah, it’s an art form. Let me take you on a delicious journey through the Beehive State, where Utah burger joints turn this classic into something extraordinary. Buckle up because we’re going on a flavor expedition!

“Pastrami Burger” at B&D Burger, Salt Lake City

B&D’s Grill is where you go if you want to know what a real Utah burger tastes like. One of their specialties, topped with plenty of pastrami and Swiss cheese, is a flavor-packed masterpiece. The first bite sends you into a taste-tastic adventure; trust me, you’ll talk about it for weeks. This was my default during my college days.

Visit: B&D Burger | 222 S 1300 E, SLC or 7793 State St, Midvale

“Rise & Shine” from Spoke on Center, Moab

Start your day with a bit of burger brilliance at Spoke on Center. The “Rise & Shine” burger, topped with a perfectly fried egg, bacon, grilled tomato, and mushrooms, promises a morning wake-up call of flavor you will never forget. It’s breakfast and lunch combined into one scrumptious meal!

Visit: Spoke on Center | 5 N Main St, Moab

“Whoop Ass Burger,” Oscar’s Café, Springdale

Nestled near Zion National Park, Oscar’s Cafe is serving up a killer burger that’s a must-try. A half-pound garlic burger covered in pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, flame-roasted green chilis, guacamole, and chipotle mayo. The burger is as breathtaking as the nearby vistas. This thing is at least two meals unless you’ve been hiking Zion all day; you might be able to polish this off in a single sitting.

Visit: Oscar’s Cafe | 948 Zion Park Blvd, Springdale

Whoop Ass Burger from Oscar’s Cafe. Photo credit Lydia Martinez

“The Craft Burger” at Warrens Craft Burger, Ogden

Meet the Craft Burger, Warrens Craft Burger’s masterpiece. The succulent patty, topped with fontina cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, and BBQ sauce, delivers a balance of flavor that’s both sophisticated and downright delicious. This burger is a true Ogden delight.

Visit: Warrens Craft Burger | 258 Historic 25th Street, Ogden

“Paniolo” from Seven Brothers Burgers, Provo

Say aloha to the Hawaiian-inspired “Paniolo” at Seven Brothers in Provo. With ridiculously giant onion rings, grilled pineapple, bacon, and American cheese, it’s a tropical twist on a classic that will transport your taste buds straight to the islands.

Visit Seven Brothers Burgers | 4801 N. University Ave., Provo

“Wagyu Burger” from Park City Brewing, Park City

Park City Brewing’s Wagyu Burger is a luxurious experience for the palate. This rich and flavorful burger, crafted with premium Wagyu beef and adorned with onion mostarda, crispy lettuce, and appropriately oozy cheese, sets a high bar for burger excellence.

Visit: Park City Brewing | 1764 Uinta Way C1, Park City

“Smoked Pastrami and Swiss” Lucky 13 Bar and Grill, Salt Lake City

When it comes to pastrami burgers, Lucky 13 knows what’s up. Juicy beef patty, generous stacks of tender hickory smoked pastrami, melted Swiss – a symphony of flavors bound to make your taste buds dance. Be warned, though; it might spoil all other burgers for you!

Visit: Lucky 13 Bar & Grill | 135 W 1300 S, SLC

“Pastrami Burger”, Capitol Burger, Torrey

Out in Torrey, Capitol Burger is a food truck that is whipping up a pastrami burger that might just be my favorite on this list. A perfectly grilled burger with heaps of flavorful pastrami, Provolone, and house-made slaw. It’s a small-town treasure that’s big on flavor. Be sure to check their social media pages for where to find them each day. They move around.

Visit: Find out where Capitol Burger is parked in Torrey HERE

“Garlic Cheese Burger,” Cotton Bottom Inn, Holladay Garlic lovers, rejoice! Cotton Bottom’s Garlic Cheeseburger is a fragrant dream come true. The garlic-infused patty is a revelation, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. One bite, and you’ll be hooked. Just make sure to pack some breath mints; this burger is unapologetically garlicky.

Visit: Cotton Bottom Inn | 2820 E 6200 S, Holladay

Seasonal Burger from BGR. Photo Credit Lydia Martinez

Rotating Wonders, BGR aka Burgers Grilled Right, Sugar House

Creativity is the name of the game at BGR in SugarHouse. Their rotating specials are a foodie’s dream come true, always offering something new and exciting. Whether it’s a seasonal delight or an inventive twist on a classic, BGR’s burger special of the month will leave you eager for your next visit. Keep an eye on their menu, and let me know if you snag something extraordinary!

Visit: BGR Sugar House | 1202 E Wilmington Ave, Ste 120, Sugar House

And there you have it, folks – a culinary tour of Utah that’s as diverse as it is delicious. From pastrami-stacked masterpieces to tropical Hawaiian delights, the burger scene in the Beehive State is thriving and tantalizing. Not to say this is a complete list, and obviously, I’m a little biased toward the pastrami burgers in the state. But if you’re a longtime local, I hope this guide inspires you to explore new flavors in your backyard. For those passing through or planning a visit, bookmark this list.

These burger spots aren’t just restaurants; they’re destinations that encapsulate Utah’s vibrant, flavorful spirit.

Whether dining at a bustling city joint or grabbing a bite in a cozy mountain eatery, each burger tells a story of craftsmanship, creativity, and community. It’s a testament to the passion and innovation of Utah’s culinary artists who take something as simple as a burger and turn it into an experience to be savored.

So, here’s to the burger lovers, the flavor chasers, and the culinary explorers. May your next bite be juicy, your fries be crispy, and your adventures be tasty. See you out on Utah’s burger trail, and remember – life’s too short for boring burgers. Happy devouring!

