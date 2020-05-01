Happy May 1st—we have arrived. SLmag’s first post about Covid-19 came on March 4, 2020. In it, we mentioned folks hoarding toilet paper, stay-at-home rumors, and why you should wear a mask. And on Monday, March 18, 2020, with our first day of stay safe/stay home orders, many of us woke up to a 5.7 earthquake.

And today, May 1, 2020, with the lifting of some county and state health order restrictions, we can start to return to the great post-quarantine unknown. Just know we’ll be going with you. From our home offices, we are excited to see you again SLC—even if behind a mask—very soon!

