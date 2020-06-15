History is watching. Sunday, June 14, 2020, thousands of protesters (most wearing face masks) gathered at Liberty Park and marched to Washington Square in support of the LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter causes. And who better than the LGBTQ community to share the PRIDE rainbow and include in their fight for the rights of black people, LGBTQ people, people of color, and all other historically marginalized communities?

Yes, history is watching—this week a victory was also won, as the Supreme Court ruled that the federal law that bars sex discrimination in employment does apply to LGBTQ employees. A very good call, Supreme Court, we are counting on you, to balance the often unbalanced scales of the legislative and executive branches of government and ensure justice for all.

And these folks in SLC show no signs of stopping until that happens.