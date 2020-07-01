Used to be, the kaffeeklatsch was a time for the women of the house to gather, in that brief peace after the husbands had gone to work, the children had left for school. Most of us have only seen that moment on TV, in old sitcoms, but it was the prime time for advertising Folger’s crystals, International flavored instant coffee and percolators—a classic 50s moment, instant coffee accompanied by a SaraLee coffee cake.

My, we have grown. Coffee has now become as fetishized as all our tastes—what kind of bean, where was it grown, who grew it, who picked it, how was it roasted and how recently all go into our consideration of a good cup of coffee.

Salt Lake has dozens of proprietary coffee roasters, many of them sell their beans on grocery store shelves and of course, we grind them at home.

Keurig users, I’m not talking to you here.

Latter-day coffee cake usually has a nod towards nutrition and sustainability, made with whole wheat, maybe, or sun-dried fruit—nuts for protein. And let’s not even begin on the health benefits of cinnamon!

Here’s a great recipe for easy coffee cake, some recommendations on where to buy the best beans. Cut a slice, brew a cup and sit down for modern-day kaffeeklatsch: Just you and your laptop.

Our favorite beans:

Vegan Coffee Cake Recipe:

1 ¼ cup almond milk

1 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

3 cups whole wheat flower

1 tbsp baking powder

3/4 cup of sugar

1/2 cup of vegetable oil

1/2 cup apple sauce

2 tsps vanilla extract

Streusel Topping:

1/2 cup of brown sugar

1 tbsp of cinnamon

COMBINE THE TWO, then add:

1/2 stick of vegan butter (melted)

1. Preheat the oven to 350, grease a cake pan with vegan butter.

2. In a bowl, combine the almond milk and apple cider vinegar, mix and let sit so it curdles.

3. In a mixing bowl combine the dry ingredients and mix so it’s evenly dispersed then add the apple sauce, vegetable oil, vanilla extract and almond milk-apple cider vinegar.

4. Mix well! Pour into the greased cake pan, add the streusel topping evenly over cake batter, then pour melted vegan butter stick over the streusel topping and bake until a clean knife!

