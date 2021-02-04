We asked Salt Lake photographers to share their creative eyes on the year that was 2020 and the new normal.
March 2020
Location: Temple Square, SLC
“After the earthquake, I went to see the damage. I was lucky to get this shot that morning. The Great Earthquake of 2020 rattled our already rattled nerves and also rattled the trumpet right out of the hands of the Angel Moroni on the Salt Lake Temple. The statue was taken down shortly after this was taken.”
May 2020
Location: Downtown SLC
“During the early days of the pandemic, I took a lot of walks around the city. I found many funny and poignant scenes like this mask and feather bestowed on the statue of Vasilios Priskos on Main Street.”
September 2020
Location: Rose Park
“Where many saw the wind storm as destructive, we found a different way to look at it. Here pro skater Cal Ross discovers a comfortable place to rest.”
September 2020
Location: Rose Park
“As the wind storm in September reminded us, our world is constantly changing. Learning to adapt on the go is very important. Skateboarders are constantly improvising and seeing opportunities even in destruction. After the storm hit, pro skater Cal Ross (pictured here using the broken sidewalk as a launch ramp) and I went out to explore possibilities.” @colt_morgan and Coltmorgan.com
September 2020
Location: Downtown SLC
”This photo was taken for a project from NYC-based worthless studios called ‘Free Film USA: Red, White, & Blue’ and was meant to be an expression of what I pictured when I thought of those colors. I saw this as the clash between a collective sickness and the commodification of the cure; while graffiti is the rejection of the entire thing. I’ve always loved street art as I see it as the voice of the unheard, no one is listening to them so they will make a mark where it can’t be ignored.”
November 2020
Location: Tucson Airport, Ariz.
“I’ve always tried to use my photography to capture the mundane aspects of life,” Dan says. I try to show that there is so much that we are missing by speeding through life.”
