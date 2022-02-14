The Perfect Pear: Cocktail Recipe From Water Witch

If you’ve been chasing the winter blues with spiked hot cocoa and sickly-sweet concoctions, it’s time to switch it up. Swap out the peppermint schnapps with a refreshing cocktail to keep you warm through February. Finding inspiration in seasonal favorites, Water Witch bartender Kenzi Anderson pairs the rich flavors of cognac with a homemade cinnamon pear shrub. The vinegar-based syrup adds a touch of acidity to the cocktail while complimenting the seasonal profile. To balance the sweetness, Anderson adds Cocchi Americano, a Moscato-based aperitif with a bitter citrus profile. The combination is complex, full-bodied and equally sippable when topped with a splash of soda water.

Kenzi Anderson, bartender at Water Witch (Photo by Adam Finkle/Salt Lake magazine)

The Tuning Fork

Cocktail by Kenzi Anderson

What’s Inside:

1½ ounce Martell V.S. Cognac

½ ounce Lemon Juice

½ ounce Cocchi Americano

½ ounce Pear Cinnamon Shrub

Shake It Up

Combine all ingredients in your favorite tin and shake for about ten seconds. Add the mixture to a Collins glass and top with soda water. Garnish with dehydrated lemon wedge and enjoy.

Make Your Own Shrub

Peel and dice 880 grams of Bartlett pears. Combine pears with 675 grams of white cane sugar and leave at room temperature overnight, then refrigerate for half a day. Combine 3 cups white distilled vinegar with 50 grams of whole cinnamon sticks in a pan and simmer for five to ten minutes. Remove from heat and let cool at room temperature for 36 hours. Strain both mixtures and combine 12 ounces of cinnamon vinegar with 21 ounces pear mixture for a delectable shrub.