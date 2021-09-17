There is something to be said about a bar that keeps things simple and classic, especially in a city where try-hard trendy spots and zoomer-friendly bars pop up daily. The latest joining this echelon of approachable watering holes is The Pines. Owned by the Dick N’ Dixie’s group and residing in the former Tinwell space, The Pines is a welcome new but familiar face.

Before they even opened their doors, The Pines was faced with challenges that are now synonymous with the year 2020. “We signed the papers in March of last year, and about two weeks later the whole city closed down,” says owner Will Bourne. For six months Bourne and co-owner Kirsten Fowler sat on the empty space and waited for their moment. Despite their delayed opening, Bourne says purchasing the building was a worthy investment. In addition to inheriting a beautiful bar and a reputable weekend hotspot, The Pines is situated in an up-and-coming area of Salt Lake. “In the next few years, this neighborhood is going to be booming,” Bourne says.

Will Bourne, co-owner of The Pines; Photo by Adam Finkle/ Salt Lake magazine

Fast forward to 2021 and that very same neighborhood is already thriving. Next to Proper Brewing Company and adjacent to spots like Water Witch and Duffy’s Tavern, The Pines is a worthy addition. Walking into the bar is like seeing an old friend in a new place. The sleek industrial decor is familiar yet fresh, and the bar is stocked with a wide range of alluring elixirs. Both elevated and approachable, Bourne says The Pines is everyone’s bar. “It’s a place you can come and hang out, watch a game if you want or explore cocktails with our talented bartenders.”

The Pines is definitely a place you can knock a few back and just generally hang out, but they’re also getting into events. Visit the bar on a Wednesday for free weekly trivia, or step out on Fridays for their New Wave Funk night with DJ Retrograde and Nix Beat. Bourne and Fowler are also experimenting with craft cocktail evenings, so you can make art or trinkets while you drink. The last boozy craft night was held in partnership with local service Party Chez Vous, which provided all the tools to make lush succulent terrariums while The Pines offered libations—because what’s more fun than playing in some dirt while tipsy?

The Pines is a perfect combination of Dick N’ Dixie’s easygoing attitude and the cool ambiance of the former Tinwell. While the bar isn’t technically the new kid on the block, they are keeping the spirit of stiff drinks and long nights alive on south Main Street.

837 S. Main St., SLC, 801-906-8418

