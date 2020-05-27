It’s another looking for love “meet up” gone horror story. As the weekend Salt Lake news announced a woman, 25-year-old Ashlyn Black of Layton, was brutally murdered by her online Tinder date. But wait, this isn’t the first time a local woman has been killed by an online encounter.

It was only last year when Mackenzie Lueck, a 23-year-old senior at the University of Utah went missing and was found dead by a blunt instrument trauma to the head, her dismembered remains burnt with gasoline and hidden in the deep woods.

Let’s circle back to our last issue, as we took a closer look at the risky behaviors associated with sugar babies or those who agree to meet up in exchange for money. We interviewed Mackenzie Lueck’s close friend, and discussed the red flags involved in meeting up through dating/arrangement sites in our feature, “Lover for Sale.”

Writing about Mackenzie was one of the most difficult and emotional features I’ve ever experienced—often stopping to cry, rage, or talk to someone to let off steam (ask my co-workers). And as a mother of five daughters, writing it meant something more to me than just sharing a mysterious murder story—it felt personal. My hope is that its message will inform, protect and ensure those who read it will be the wiser.

Dating apps don’t screen out creeps, criminals and lowlifes—they exist to make money, and no one is behind the scenes at Tinder challenging responses or running criminal background checks (unless you pay for it). And no one with a criminal record is going to volunteer that information either.

Lover For Sale: Why are smart women and men risking their lives for cash? A quick google search turns up lots of sugar daddy/baby sites; the premier one seems to be SeekingArrangements.com (SA.com). Sugar baby sites like SA.com market to students, because they are the ideal candidate and in-demand—young, attractive and always in need of more money.