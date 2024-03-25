Celebrate The State Room’s 15th Anniversary with Low Cut Connie and Fantastic Cat 

Don’t be a fool and miss Low Cut Connie’s high-octane rock ‘n’ roll show on Monday, April 1st. The State Room will be celebrating its 15th Anniversary (can you believe it?) To make it memorable, the supergroup Fantastic Cat will be opening. And there will be cake!

Low Cut Connie, a Philadelphia-based risque, rockin’ sextet, is the alter ego of frontman/pianist/lead singer/songwriter Adam Weiner (even his name is suggestive). Their piano-forward, all original work takes you on a journey across the musical spectrum from boogie-woogie reminiscent of Little Richard with “Shake It Little Tina” to “Diane (Don’t Point That Thing At Me),” a song that could easily find a home on an early Elton John record like Tumbleweed Connection or Honky Chateau. Their music is vintage-styled “old time rock ‘n’ roll” played with 21st century pizzazz.

Fun fact: At a stadium show in Philadelphia a few years ago, Sir Elton John told the crowd that he was really into the Philly band Low Cut Connie. How’s that for a royal endorsement?

Clearly influenced by the sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll musical era, Rolling Stone magazine described their sound as “70s Stones (but dirtier), the New York Dolls (but tighter) and Jerry Lee Lewis (but Westerberg-ier.)” Low Cut Connie’s 2017 single, “Revolution Rock ‘n’ Roll,” feels like a 1972 throwback with its Lou Reed-like vibe mixed with a tasty slice of Humble Pie.

They’re touring in support of their new album Art Dealers. My favorite song from the record is “Are You Gonna Run.” It sounds like a long lost Jackson Browne track from his 1977 The Pretender album, except it’s fresh and new (and Low Cut Connie). Imagine if the B-52s dropped musical bombs on the Rolling Stones. From the sonic ashes would rise “Whips and Chains,” a rock banger that I can’t wait to see them play live. The new album is packed with plenty of bawdy, piano-driven rock ‘n’ roll with a few soulful ballads interspersed.

I had my first Low Cut Connie experience at Denver Day of Rock about six years ago. They were scheduled for a 45 minute mid-afternoon time slot, and well before most concert goers had reached their Mile High. Low Cut Connie instantly got the party started with their funky upbeat rock ‘n’ roll and their interactive stage show. Frontman Adam Weiner knows how to work the crowd and draw you in with his dynamic persona. Even if you’re not familiar with the songs, he’ll have you singing along.

Another fun fact: Weiner got his start in music by playing the piano on New York City’s gay bar circuit (there’s gotta be a racy joke in there somewhere.)

Since it’s The State Room’s Crystal Anniversary (crystal being the symbol for a 15-year anniversary) they’ve sweetened the show by adding Fantastic Cat to the lineup to make it the Monday night party of the year. Fantastic Cat is a supergroup consisting of four well-established singer/songwriters: Don DiLego, Anthony D’Amato, Brian Dunne, and Mike Montali. The four formed a harmonizing quartet and released their debut full-length album in 2022 wryly titled The Very Best of Fantastic Cat. The troupe moves seamlessly from retro rock to alt-country, Americana to indie-pop. “C’mon Armageddon” has a Dylan-esque quality while “Amigo” reminds me of Wilco. The pounding piano riffs on “New Year’s Day” pair perfectly with a Low Cut Connie show. In 2023, Fantastic Cat released a celebratory cover of Wings “Band On The Run” to commemorate the song’s 50th year. They also recorded a fine version of Warren Zevon’s final track “Keep Me in Your Heart” to mark its 20th anniversary and Zevon’s passing.

I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the State Room’s 15th Anniversary. The now venerable venue opened on April 1, 2009 with a memorable performance by Stanley Clarke. Sometimes it feels like a lifetime ago, but most of the time it feels like yesterday. The second performer to grace the stage in 2009 was Jason Isbell (and he’s done pretty well since then.) Let’s trade our favorite memories of mind-blowing shows we’ve seen there. I’ll start: I will never forget standing 20’ away from Lucinda Williams when she played in 2017. Which superstars did you see when they stopped at the State Room along their journey to Grammy-winning success?

In addition to two amazing bands rockin’ the night away, The State Room will be selling a specialty run of posters designed by Gabby Hunter (see a sample of her work here.) There’ll also be giveaways and the aforementioned cake! Come spend your Monday at our city’s finest musical home.

Who: Low Cut Connie w/ Fantastic Cat

What: The State Room’s 15th Anniversary show

Where: The State Room

When: April 1, 2024

Info: https://thestateroompresents.com

Get the latest on arts and entertainment in and around Utah. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your guide to the best of life in Utah.