Be careful with that red paint SLC, you may get a life sentence. Our county district attorney Sim Gill is prepared to throw the book at protestors with first-degree felony charges. These are going towards seven individuals who attended the July 9, 2020 “Justice for Bernardo” rally and are being accused of vandalizing public property, including the front of SL County D.A. Sim Gill’s office with red paint.
As a recap, on May 23, 2020, Salt Lake City police officers fired 34 shots at 22-year-old Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal who was running away from them, and a body camera captured it all. In July 2019, the Salt Lake City Police Department, Sim Gill, and a Police Civilian Review Board determined and exonerated the two officers who killed Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal, claiming that they were “in policy” when they shot him.
In the SL Trib, “Gill defended the charges Wednesday, saying prosecutors weren’t the ones trying to make it political. He said they looked at the evidence in front of them: that those charged allegedly caused more than $5,000 in damage and they worked in a group to cause that damage. That’s why what is normally a second-degree felony, he says, was bumped to a first-degree.”
Sim, a conflict of interest perhaps? An SLC resident on the @sltrib IG page sums it up nicely:
“So are they seriously just going to ignore the fact that rapists and pedophiles and those who commit human trafficking commit more serious crimes that truly affect and damage people’s lives but they are worried about the people who committed these crimes??? WTF is wrong with our justice system!!!”
Yeah, Sim wtf.
