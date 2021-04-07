Bright colors, smiles and sunshine are just a few words that come to mind when trying to describe Mandy Madsen’s wild energy. She didn’t let losing her job due to COVID-19 bring down her cheer. Instead, she put her energy into creating Mad Dough SLC, a top-quality bismark- style doughnut shop that started in her apartment kitchen with unique flavors inspired by the nostalgia of your favorite childhood treats.

These doughnuts are brightening our days with fun twists and dazzling decorations. It’s like sunshine in a box. We sat down with for a Q&A with Madsen, the owner/pastry chef and mad scientist behind Mad Dough.

Q: How did you get started?

A: COVID hit and like many people I lost my job, So I just started baking and started Mad Dough in my apartment kitchen at the end of April. In August, we migrated to Comcom Kitchen, where we sell doughnuts out of now, and we’ve been able to of- fer delivery through our website.

Q: Where did the name come from?

A: I wanted it to be really simple “Madsen Doughnuts” because my last name is Madsen. But then my cousin was like, ‘Duuhh … MAD DOUGH!’ And, of course, I passed out! How could we not be Mad Dough?

Q: How are you faring during these difficult times of COVID?

A: We started during COVID. So at first, delivery was a no brainer. We slapped a sunshine smile on the box and started spreading our sweet, cream- filled sunshine like nobody’s business.

Q: What are your hopes for the future?

A: I have wild dreams. But as far as Mad Dough goes, I would LOVE a brick and mortar soon. It will be the cutest store you’ve ever seen.

Learn more about Mad Dough through their website maddoughslc.com or find them on Instagram @maddoughslc

