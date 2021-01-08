The Sundance Film Festival will hardly resemble the annual spectacle Parkites have come to know when it kicks off on January 28. The star-studded festival has been reduced to mostly online affair for 2021, with no local in-person screenings taking place. In its place, an extensive amount of virtual programming will be available to those who purchase tickets online.

Though the online format will open the festival to a wider audience—a small silver lining during the ongoing pandemic—tickets are still limited. Another silver lining is this year’s added flexibility. The $350 Festival Pass is an all-inclusive ticket to stream any and every movie you can during the festival’s duration, including live Q&A’s with the cast and crew. A single day pass, which includes the option to reserve a spot at premiere screenings will cost you $75, while a Single Film Ticket for $15 lets you view an online premiere or catch a film during its on-demand streaming period. There are also Award Winner’s passes and Explorer Passes for $100 and $25 respectively.

Sundance is typically an 11-day celebration of independent film, but due to unique circumstances the 2021 edition will be run for just one week from January 28 to February 3. Organizers have said they plan to return to Park City for a complete revival of the extravagant festival next year. We’re already spending most of our time watching movies on the couch, so I recommend taking this opportunity to check out some new independent film from the comfort of home. Sundance has been increasingly exclusive and difficult to access in recent years, and this is the chance to make some lemonade out of the Groundhog Day we find ourselves in.

Visit the Sundance website for complete festival details, click here to purchase tickets and click here to view the festival schedule.

