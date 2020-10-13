Tiffany Colaizzi’s love for fashion became a reality when she founded NameDroppers more than 25 years ago. Tiffany is a third-generation retailer, so opening and operating NameDroppers comes very naturally to her.

At 22 years old, Tiffany opened the first NameDroppers location in Salt Lake City. Now with two locations, Tiffany is excited to announce the launch of her new online store, www.shopnamedroppers.com, which is updated daily as the new merchandise comes in.

NameDroppers is Salt Lake City’s premier destination for designer consignment, specializing in curating high-end merchandise and reselling at a fraction of the retail cost. When you are shopping at NameDroppers you can feel Tiffany’s passion for fashion; you can walk in confidently knowing she can find you exactly what you’re looking for. Not only can you expect to see the most current fashion trends, but you can also count on finding quality merchandise, along with a highly personalized shopping experience.

“I love the interaction I am able to have with my clients on a daily basis,” Tiffany says. “Due to my extensive experience in the industry, I have become an expert stylist. I am able to dress any person that walks through my doors.”

Although NameDroppers has been in business for 25 years, the wave of the future is sustainable shopping! At NameDroppers you can get your favorite designer goods while also saving money and contributing to the sustainable fashion movement.

With more than 20,000 consignors from all over the United States, Tiffany and her team select the best of the best clothing, shoes, jewelry, handbags and specialty designer goods to stock its two locations.

“Our clients can count on us to always provide them with exceptional quality and service!” she says. “Our stores carry merchandise from all over the country, which allows us to have diverse and constantly changing inventory.”

What’s New? NameDroppers’ recently got a facelift! So look for the beautiful new white building on 3355 S. Highland Dr. New hours at both locations are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. NameDroppers holds big end-of-the-month sales the last Thursday, Friday and Saturday of every month at both locations. NameDroppers has increased its social media presence by showing new, daily arrivals on their Instagram stories, definitely worth checking out! (@namedroppers). Don’t forget to check out NameDroppers’ new online store for new daily arrivals: www.shopnamedroppers.com.

